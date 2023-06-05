^

Secret Fresh Gallery to open in Glorietta

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
June 5, 2023 | 12:24pm
A previews of Secret Fresh Gallery set to open in Glorietta 2 (top); pieces from Secret Fresh Gallery owner Big Boy Cheng's personal sneaker collection displayed at the recent Sneakerfest 2023
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

MANILA, Philippines — Contemporary art gallery Secret Fresh will soon open a branch in Glorietta mall, Makati City.

Arrianne Nadurata, Senior Marketing Manager for Glorietta and Cluster Head for Ayala Malls, told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview at the recent second Sneakerfest in Glorietta Activity Center that though there is no final date yet for the art gallery’s exact opening, its store is already set to open in Glorietta 2.

Secret Fresh is currently located in Ronac Art Center, Ortigas Ave, San Juan. It represents mainly contemporary artists such as Adidas collaborator Egg Fiasco and Johnnie Walker collaborator Quiccs.

From June 4 to 16, the gallery stages its biggest group show for the year, “Parallel Instances,” in SF Gallery Café, 625 N.S. Amoranto Sr. St., Quezon City, featuring artworks by Froilan Calayag, Max Balatbat, Katrina Cuenca, Jonathan Joven, Christian Tamondong, Egg Fiasco, Toto Bardinas, Cyrill Mustera, Trip63, Jade Suayan, Chill, Jj Zamoranos, JP Pining, Distort Monsters, Kapitan, Bryan Yabut, Yok Joaquin, and Wrenn.

As preview to the gallery’s Glorietta 2 opening, some of the gallery’s art pieces and bespoke sneakers from the personal collection of the gallery’s owner, Big Boy Cheng, were displayed at the Sneakerfest held last May 4-7.

“Actually, we just want to celebrate the sneaker community because we noticed that we Filipinos have a growing penchant for sneakers and we’ve evolved from making sneakers a part of our street style. (They) have become a part of our lifestyle,” Nadurata said.

