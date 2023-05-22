'Pasaporte de Turista,' Abel Iloko fashion show at Vigan's Binatbatan FestivalÂ 

'Pasaporte de Turista,' Abel Iloko fashion show at Vigan's Binatbatan Festival

Some of the activities that tourists can do in Vigan include church visit and pottery making.

VIGAN, Philippines — The heritage city of Vigan closed its 10-day celebration of the summer festival, the Binatbatan Festival for the Arts, with street dancing and showdown competitions on the second Sunday of May. The Binatbatan Festival celebrates the city's culture and artistry, which have shaped it into a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) heritage site.

Launched in 2002, Binatbatan dancing showcases the traditional weaving craft of the Abel Iloko weave, which is known to have predated Spanish influence in the city. The dance demonstrates how cotton pods are beaten with sticks to release their fluff, called "batbat" from their seeds.

On Labor Day, halfway through the 10-day event, the Abel Iloko Fashion Show highlighted the many cuts and patterns in both apparel and accessories. Spearheaded by the city's first lady, Mia Aguila-Singson, the show's trunk collection employed the "Tela de Bonita," which is derived from the Spanish words for fabric and pretty. Bonita also happens to be the name of the Singsons' lovely daughter. Efforts are likewise widespread in supporting the cottage industry of weaving as loom weavers have dwindled in number in recent years.

This year's celebration also saw the launching of the Pasaporte de Turista. Mayor Jose Bonito Singson Jr., with the support of the city council and tourism office, has greenlit this tourism legacy project in furtherance of the One Vigan, One Ilocos Sur campaign.

"Tourism is the city's major industry. The passport enables local stakeholders to participate in the initiative. Businesses are requested to have a 1.5" x 1.5" stamp pad for the passports. They are also encouraged to start planning for expansion.

"This is purely a tourism promotional project. We will ask the city council to institutionalize the passport initiative so its template goes on. There's an add-on value for every product bought with the passport. Tourists and visitors may register online or simply drop by designated registration areas where they can pick up their passports. Holders can then scan the QR code for suggestions," said Mayor Singson to select press.

Tourist attractions

The other highlights of the festival included the kalesa parade, agro & trade fair, dance competitions, and the Reynas de Mayo coronation night. Must-see places in the city are the Vigan City Museum and the Plaza Burgos light and fountain show.

Vigan's other festivals happen at the beginning and towards the end of the year. The Longganisa Festival in late January celebrates the feast day of its patron saint, St. Paul. While the Raniag Festival, which means "light" in the local dialect, celebrates thanksgiving to the Almighty towards Halloween and All Saints Day. It dramatizes the Filipino tradition of commemorating our dearly departed, much like Mexico's "Dia de Muertos."

The Vigan Conservation Council is currently working with other agencies, like the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, in the rehabilitation and/of restoration of churches in and outside the city that were damaged by the earthquake.

Other projects in the pipeline include the Vigan Airport, the Vigan-Cabugao road, and the Tranvia project that will provide transportation access from Vigan to the nearby towns of Bantay, Cauayan and San Vicente, among others.

RELATED: ‘Kiping’ it real: Pahiyas Festival 2023 parade, house decors, bloopers