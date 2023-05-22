^

Arts and Culture

'Pasaporte de Turista,' Abel Iloko fashion show at Vigan's Binatbatan Festival 

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
May 22, 2023 | 12:12pm
'Pasaporte de Turista,' Abel Iloko fashion show at Vigan's Binatbatan FestivalÂ 
Some of the activities that tourists can do in Vigan include church visit and pottery making.
Philstar.com / Earl D.C. Bracamonte

VIGAN, Philippines — The heritage city of Vigan closed its 10-day celebration of the summer festival, the Binatbatan Festival for the Arts, with street dancing and showdown competitions on the second Sunday of May. The Binatbatan Festival celebrates the city's culture and artistry, which have shaped it into a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) heritage site.

Launched in 2002, Binatbatan dancing showcases the traditional weaving craft of the Abel Iloko weave, which is known to have predated Spanish influence in the city. The dance demonstrates how cotton pods are beaten with sticks to release their fluff, called "batbat" from their seeds.

On Labor Day, halfway through the 10-day event, the Abel Iloko Fashion Show highlighted the many cuts and patterns in both apparel and accessories. Spearheaded by the city's first lady, Mia Aguila-Singson, the show's trunk collection employed the "Tela de Bonita," which is derived from the Spanish words for fabric and pretty. Bonita also happens to be the name of the Singsons' lovely daughter. Efforts are likewise widespread in supporting the cottage industry of weaving as loom weavers have dwindled in number in recent years.

This year's celebration also saw the launching of the Pasaporte de Turista. Mayor Jose Bonito Singson Jr., with the support of the city council and tourism office, has greenlit this tourism legacy project in furtherance of the One Vigan, One Ilocos Sur campaign.

"Tourism is the city's major industry. The passport enables local stakeholders to participate in the initiative. Businesses are requested to have a 1.5" x 1.5" stamp pad for the passports. They are also encouraged to start planning for expansion.

"This is purely a tourism promotional project. We will ask the city council to institutionalize the passport initiative so its template goes on. There's an add-on value for every product bought with the passport. Tourists and visitors may register online or simply drop by designated registration areas where they can pick up their passports. Holders can then scan the QR code for suggestions," said Mayor Singson to select press. 

Tourist attractions

The other highlights of the festival included the kalesa parade, agro & trade fair, dance competitions, and the Reynas de Mayo coronation night. Must-see places in the city are the Vigan City Museum and the Plaza Burgos light and fountain show.

Vigan's other festivals happen at the beginning and towards the end of the year. The Longganisa Festival in late January celebrates the feast day of its patron saint, St. Paul. While the Raniag Festival, which means "light" in the local dialect, celebrates thanksgiving to the Almighty towards Halloween and All Saints Day. It dramatizes the Filipino tradition of commemorating our dearly departed, much like Mexico's "Dia de Muertos."

The Vigan Conservation Council is currently working with other agencies, like the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, in the rehabilitation and/of restoration of churches in and outside the city that were damaged by the earthquake.

Other projects in the pipeline include the Vigan Airport, the Vigan-Cabugao road, and the Tranvia project that will provide transportation access from Vigan to the nearby towns of Bantay, Cauayan and San Vicente, among others.

RELATED: ‘Kiping’ it real: Pahiyas Festival 2023 parade, house decors, bloopers

BINATBATAN FESTIVAL

BINATBATAN FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS

VIGAN CITY
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Pasaporte de Turista,' Abel Iloko fashion show at Vigan's Binatbatan Festival&nbsp;
2 hours ago

'Pasaporte de Turista,' Abel Iloko fashion show at Vigan's Binatbatan Festival 

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 hours ago
Launched in 2002, Binatbatan dancing showcases the traditional weaving craft of the Abel Iloko weave that is known to have...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Meet Kitri and Basilio from Ballet Manila's 'Don Quixote'
1 day ago

Meet Kitri and Basilio from Ballet Manila's 'Don Quixote'

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
Ballet Manila, the ballet company founded by Filipina prima ballerina Lisa Macuja-Elizalde, opens its 25th performance...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
No TikTok stand: Historic statue by Rizal&rsquo;s &lsquo;barkada&rsquo; extends stay in the Philippines
1 day ago

No TikTok stand: Historic statue by Rizal’s ‘barkada’ extends stay in the Philippines

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
“Museums, of course, hold a great fascination for all of us… because they are gateways to the past,” attested...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
How to get tickets to Taiko drum group Yamato's free Manila, Davao shows
4 days ago

How to get tickets to Taiko drum group Yamato's free Manila, Davao shows

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
World-renowned Japanese Wadaiko or Taiko drum group Yamato is coming back to the Philippines for the first time in over...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
'True Philippine Ghost Stories' marking comeback, accepting submissions
4 days ago

'True Philippine Ghost Stories' marking comeback, accepting submissions

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
The popular Filipino horror book series "True Philippine Ghost Stories" is making a comeback as its publishing company is...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
&lsquo;Kiping&rsquo; it real: Pahiyas Festival 2023 parade, house decors, bloopers
Exclusive
5 days ago

‘Kiping’ it real: Pahiyas Festival 2023 parade, house decors, bloopers

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 days ago
Jollibee and the Minions were among the special guests of the festival, considered to be one of the world’s most colorful...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with