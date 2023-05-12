^

Arts and Culture

WATCH: Liliw, Laguna Tsinelas Festival 2023

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
May 12, 2023 | 12:55pm

LAGUNA, Philippines — Live bands, street dancing and free bottomless Lambanog tasting awaited guests at the recently concluded Tsinelas Festival in Liliw, Laguna.

A highland municipality, Liliw rivals Marikina City in shoe production. Every April or May, the town by the foot of Mount Banahaw marks its reputation as a hub for tsinelas (slippers) production with a colorful festival.

This year's festival featured a food fair selling local produce and delicacies. Giant shoe and slipper replicas welcomed bargain hunters in front of the town's footwear stores. As in the festival's previous editions before the COVID-19 pandemic, the town's main street was garlanded with umbrellas.

The main highlight was a parade of colors from the town's different sectors and barangays. Along with marching bands, the locals participated in street dancing while drinking and giving away snacks and Lambanog or distilled coconut palm liquor, one of Laguna and neighboring Quezon's major products as among the country's top coconut producers. Most of all, their dancing drew attention to their crafty and durable Liliw slippers! — Video by Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

LILIW GAT TAYAW TSINELAS FESTIVAL
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Liliw, Laguna Tsinelas Festival 2023
Exclusive
49 minutes ago

WATCH: Liliw, Laguna Tsinelas Festival 2023

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 49 minutes ago
Live bands, street dancing and free bottomless Lambanog tasting awaited guests at the recently concluded Tsinelas Festival...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
'Sounds of Blackness' exhibit at The M explores Black culture as inspired by music
1 day ago

'Sounds of Blackness' exhibit at The M explores Black culture as inspired by music

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The ongoing "Sounds of Blackness" exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Manila in Bonifacio Global City (The M) features works...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Ryan Cayabyab, Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra launch Filipino folk songs on Spotify
3 days ago

Ryan Cayabyab, Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra launch Filipino folk songs on Spotify

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 3 days ago
Coinciding with the gala concert, the Cultural Center of the Philippines and the PPO have partnered with Widescope Entertainment...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
PPO recreates its first ever concert for 50th Anniversary Gala on May 12
3 days ago

PPO recreates its first ever concert for 50th Anniversary Gala on May 12

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 3 days ago
How time flies! The Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO), which was established back in 1973, is now 50, and it is celebrating...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
WATCH: Thousands of Capiz residents participate in Unity Dance for International Dance Day
Exclusive
3 days ago

WATCH: Thousands of Capiz residents participate in Unity Dance for International Dance Day

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Thousands of Capiz residents from different walks of life danced around Capiz Provincial Capitol in celebration of International...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
EU Delegation in Philippines celebrates Europe Day 2023 at Rizal Park&nbsp; &nbsp;
3 days ago

EU Delegation in Philippines celebrates Europe Day 2023 at Rizal Park   

3 days ago
On 7 May at 6pm, the Rizal Monument and the Musical Dancing Fountain in Rizal Park, were illuminated in the EU flag blue and...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with