EU Delegation in Philippines celebrates Europe Day 2023 at Rizal ParkÂ  Â 

EU Delegation in Philippines celebrates Europe Day 2023 at Rizal Park

On Sunday, May 7 at 6 p.m., the Rizal Monument and the Musical Dancing Fountain in Rizal Park, were illuminated in the EU flag blue and yellow colours. With thanks to the National Parks and Development Committee and the Department of Tourism as they joined the European Union Delegation to the Philippines in celebrating #EuropeDay2023. The Rizal Monument will be lit up until Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Europe Day is held on 9 May every year to celebrate peace and unity in Europe. The date marks the anniversary of the historic 'Schuman Declaration' that set out the idea for a new form of political cooperation in Europe, which would make war between Europe's nations unthinkable.

This declaration led to the establishment of the European Communities, now the European Union – a Union of 27 European countries founded on the values of respect for human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, the rule of law and respect for human rights.

European Union Ambassador Luc Véron said Europe Day is an opportunity to signify the partnership and friendship between the European Union and the Philippines especially this year as both prepare for the celebration of the 60th year of bilateral relations in 2024.

“We are honored to light with European colors the monument dedicated to the Philippines national hero Jose Rizal this weekend”.

“Against the backdrop of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, Europe Day reminds us that peace is at the core of the European integration project. A value that we share with the Philippines. It is a wonderful symbol of the ties that bind the Philippines and the European Union."

Ambassador Véron thanks the National Parks and Development Committee and the Department of Tourism for the kind gesture of illuminating two historic landmarks within the Rizal Park in celebration of Europe Day. The occasion allow us to recall how Rizal Park is connected to Europe. Ambassadors of the European Union Member States’ Embassies and officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs and other government and media organisations have been invited to witness the special celebrations. Ambassador Véron was joined by Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Ma Elena Algabre and National Parks and Development Committee Deputy Executive Director Jezreel Apelar in the lighting ceremonies.

Inaugurated in June 2011 in time for Rizal’s 150th birth anniversary, the Noli Me Tangere Garden features the Wilhelmsfeld drinking fountain where Rizal used to drink from during his stay in 1886 in Germany. The red sandstone fountain was donated to the Philippine government on 30 December 1964 as a symbol of German-Filipino friendship. The bust of Ferdinand Blumentritt – Rizal’s friend who campaigned for Philippine independence can also be found in that Garden. — As released

