^

Arts and Culture

Trinity the T-Rex claws in more than $6 million in rare auction

Agence France-Presse - Philstar.com
May 1, 2023 | 2:10pm
Trinity the T-Rex claws in more than $6 million in rare auction
Biders are seen next to a picture of 'Trinity' is seen after the sale of the Tyrannosaurus-Rex (T-Rex) skeleton by Koller auction house in Zurich, on April 18, 2023.
AFP / Fabrice Coffrini

ZURICH, Switzerland — A composite Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton called Trinity, made up of bones from three different T-Rexes, sold for 5.5 million Swiss francs ($6.1 million) in a rare auction on Tuesday.

Estimated to be 65 to 67 million years old, the skeleton was sold at the Koller auction house in Zurich after being shipped from the United States in nine giant crates.

Trinity fetched a hammer price of 4.8 million Swiss francs, rising to 5.5 million with the buyer's premium added on.

The skeleton was put up for sale by an anonymous US private individual and had been expected to fetch between five and eight million Swiss francs.

It was bought by a private European collector of modern art and dinosaur relics.

Auctioneer Cyril Koller said it was the third T-Rex skeleton ever sold at auction, and the first in Europe.

"It was a wonderful auction because we showed Trinity for two-and-a-half weeks in the concert hall in Zurich. And so more than 30,000 visitors came and admired Trinity; a lot of children," he told AFP.

Koller voiced optimism that although the skeleton had been sold to a private buyer, it would remain on public display.

"I'm 100 percent sure we will see Trinity in the future somewhere again," he said.

The skeleton measures 3.9-meters high, 11.6 meters long and 2.65 meters wide.

Experts have bone to pick 

As its name suggests, Trinity is made up of bones from three dinosaurs — excavated between 2008 and 2013 from the Hell Creek and Lance Creek formations in Montana and Wyoming.

The sites are known for the discoveries of two other significant T-Rex skeletons that have gone to auction.

"Sue" went under the hammer in 1997 for $8.4 million, before "Stan" took the world-record hammer price of $31.8 million at Christie's in 2020.

On Trinity, vertebrate palaeontologist Thomas Holtz — who is against the sale of such specimens — told AFP it was "misleading" and "inappropriate... to combine multiple real bones from different individuals to create a single skeleton."

Just over half of the bone material in the skeleton comes from the three Tyrannosaurus specimens — above the 50 percent level needed for experts to consider such a skeleton as high quality.

Holtz, of the University of Maryland, remained sceptical, insisting that Trinity "really isn't a 'specimen' so much as it is an art installation."

He also took issue with auctions of significant dinosaur skeletons and other fossils, which have raked in tens of millions of dollars in recent years.

Experts have warned such trade could be harmful to science by putting the specimens in private hands and out of the reach of researchers.

But Christian Link of Koller stressed that 95 percent of known T-Rexes are currently in museums.

RELATED: Tyrannosaurus rex found in Canada is world's biggest

AUCTION

DINOSAURS

T-REX

TYRANNOSAURUS REX
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
PICC looking forward to host more Korean idols
5 hours ago

PICC looking forward to host more Korean idols

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
The Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) is ready to accept more events this year, including Korean stars fan...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
'Mandalorian' art, Filipino artists in exhibit for environmental conservation
2 days ago

'Mandalorian' art, Filipino artists in exhibit for environmental conservation

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 2 days ago
'Agos," an ongoing art exhibit at the Art House, Power Plant Mall Makati, brings together Filipino artists for environmental...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Tanghalang Pilipino's 36th season final offering is Guelan Varela-Luarca's 'Nekropolis'
7 days ago

Tanghalang Pilipino's 36th season final offering is Guelan Varela-Luarca's 'Nekropolis'

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 7 days ago
Tanghalang Pilipino is ending its 36th season this month, and its final offering for this season is New York-based, acclaimed...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Vegan oil and fascinators: King Charles III's 'modern' coronation
8 days ago

Vegan oil and fascinators: King Charles III's 'modern' coronation

By Agence France-Presse, Helen Rowe | 8 days ago
King Charles III's pomp-filled coronation on May 6 will feature many ancient traditions in a ceremony harking back to the...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Japan's 'crying baby sumo' festival returns after pandemic
8 days ago

Japan's 'crying baby sumo' festival returns after pandemic

8 days ago
Dozens of bawling Japanese babies faced off Saturday in a traditional "crying sumo" ritual believed to bring the infants...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Ancient necropolis unearthed next to busy Paris train station
9 days ago

Ancient necropolis unearthed next to busy Paris train station

By Agence France-Presse | 9 days ago
Just meters from a busy train station in the heart of Paris, scientists have uncovered 50 graves in an ancient necropolis which...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with