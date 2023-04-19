'DickTalk' starring Jake Cuenca debriefs the meaning of manhood

Graphic warning: mature content

MANILA, Philippines — New stageplay "DickTalk" focuses on the two common defintions of the word "manhood" — a man's sexual organs, and the aspects that makes one a man.

The latter requires much discussion because of how fluid masculinity and manhood can be, and such is the case for this debut stage production of V-Roll Media Ventures.

Five different characters played by Jake Cuenca, Archi Adamos, Mikoy Morales, Gold Aceron, and Nil Nodalo each talk about various kinds of manhood especially within the context of Filipino society, which has many times often equated "being a man" to how one uses their privates.

The play begins with all five men toasting and drinking before including the crowd in their revelry; the audience are not just mere spectators to a show, but personally being told by each individual their stories of what it means to be a man.

Gold Aceron's Jun-Jun kicks everyone off with a daring conversation about how young Filipinos are introduced to sexuality through masturbation and pornography, but can be properly guided if in the right environment.

RELATED: 'Phantom of the Opera' ends record run with final Broadway bow

Rob played by trans man Nil Nodalo, in his stage debut, recounts minutes before undergoing gender-affirming surgery his youth having to come out twice to his loved ones, first as gay then later on as trans.

Mikoy Morales as Cecile constantly reaffirms the audience he is not gay as his attitude and actions may come off as effeminate to some, and each reiterated point builds up to an emotional conclusion that arguably makes this segment the best of the bunch.

An adept Archi Adamos humorously engages the crowd as he wonders if his manhood is waning in his old age and must seek the company of other women to prove he's "still got it."

Finishing it off is Jake Cuenca as the typical macho man Peter who is dealing with insecurities so personal to him they make him question what being a man really is.

Director Phil Noble said "DickTalk" was a project two years in the making, mostly an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in its staging hopes to encourages people to be more open about conversations of masculinity and manhood, in every sense of the word.

"DickTalk" has a limited run at the RCBC Theater's Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium in Makati City until April 23, 2023; all shows are at 8 p.m. (no show on April 22), while there is also a 3 p.m. show on the last day.

RELATED: Look how lucky we are to be alive right now: 'Hamilton' headed to the Philippines