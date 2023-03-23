^

Arts and Culture

Casa de Memoria to hold first auction of the year

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 23, 2023 | 6:31pm
Casa de Memoria to hold first auction of the year
On Palacio de Memoria grounds is the Mosphil Lounge, a passenger plane from a now-defunct airline that flew to and from Zamboanga.

MANILA, Philippines — Casa de Memoria, the auction house of the pre-war seaside estate Palacio de Memoria, is putting up 143 lots for its first auction of the year.

All the items going under the hammer on March 25 range from Eastern and Western cultures, from paintings and sculptures to rare jewelry.

Casa de Memoria's Director Angelique Lhuillier said they will highlight some contemporary pieces that will surely pique the interest of seasoned and interested collectors.

General Manager Camille Lhuillier-Albani shared that Lot 041, an oil painting by Gabriel Morcillo Raya, is "a testament how art always serves as a vessel of time, passing on the lessons of the past to those who would love and collect these pieces anew."

The back of the painting has a sketch, which is likely of the same subject — a man holding a tray of fruits — and has a starting bid of P110,000.

Other high-profile items are 19th-century bronze horse sculptures on black lacquered bases by Guillaume Cousteau (starting bid P180,000) and the 2005 acrylic "Yo Veo a Mi Hijo Como Él Me Ve a Mí (I See My Son As He Sees Me)" by Elizabeth Frometa Rodriguez (starting bid P36,000).

"People often say that our auctions cater lots with history. But the truth is, even if your piece does not yet have a history with it, we can help you find their stories lost in time," said Angelique. "And by retelling their stories, we help collectors to appreciate these pieces more. In turn, our auctions also help these pieces find their new home."

The online auction via Invaluable will take place this Saturday, March 25, at 2 p.m.

