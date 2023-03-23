Great British Festival returns: What to expect from 2023 BGC festivities

Filipino band Cheats is one of the featured performers in the return of the Great British Festival this weekend, March 25 to 26, at the Bonifacio High Street in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

MANILA, Philippines — There will be 36 British brands and companies that will be featured along with an exciting line-up of Filipino acts and musicians this weekend as the Great British Festival returns after three years.

The Great British Festival will be held at the Amphitheatre & C1 Park in Bonifacio High Street from March 25 to 26.

British Chamber of Commerce Philippines Executive Director and Trustee Chris Nelson shared in an interview that the 36 companies are grouped into various sectors: financial, education, retail, automotive, and general business.

Some of the participating companies include HSBC, CyberQ, Yummy Organics, Dune, Lush, Dyson, Mothercare and Marks and Spencer.

There will also be booths for educational or learning institutions such as StudyUK, AUG Manila, Chevening and British School Manila.

Drag queens and Filipino acts will be entertaining festival goers. Drag queens Lady Morgana, Peabo, Pura Luka Vega, Stare Decisis, Mioss Felicia, and Empy will provide lively entertainment while festival-goers can listen to music while hopping from one booth to another with performances by Clem Castro, Kai del Rio, Pinkmen, Formerly Maryknoll, and Cheats.

The Great British Festival is organized by the British Chamber of Commerce Philippines in partnership with British Embassy in Manila. Program is prepared by the British Council.

It was launched in 2014 and continued until 2018. The festival highlights British brands, music and live performance through interactive games, food fairs and activities.

Nelson said one of the highlights of the close relationship between the United Kingdom and the Philippines is seen with the people.

“As estimated by the Philippine Embassy in London, there are over 200,000 Filipinos living in the UK — that has created a great bond and obviously we’ve been supported by talented workers,” Nelson said. With the upcoming festival, it will take “trade and investment [opportunities to] further heights.”

