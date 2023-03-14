Women's Month: 12 inspiring quotes from Cate Blanchett, Malala Yousafzai, powerful women

MANILA, Philippines — The world has produced a lot of powerful women in our lifetime.

Thank God we were born in this day and age, when technology is so advanced that it works wonders for us and women are recognized as equals to men in more aspects than one. What we enjoy today, especially in terms of gender equality and the drive to achieve what we have set out to do, we owe to women who braved the odds, fought the system, and demanded for these rights.

As we observe International Women’s Month this March, let us continue to be inspired by the powerful words spoken by women achievers:

“It took me quite a long time to develop a voice, and now that I have it, I am not going to be silent.” - Madeleine Albright, First female Secretary of States, United States of America

“It’s worth remembering that it is often the small steps, not the giant leaps, that bring about the most lasting change.” - Queen Elizabeth II, monarch with the longest reign, United Kingdom

“Things present themselves to you, and it's how you choose to deal with them that reveals who you are. We all say a lot of things, don't we, about who we are and how we think. But in the end it's your actions, how you respond to circumstance that reveals your character.” ? Cate Blanchett, Two-time Oscar winner

“Women must try to do things as men have tried. Then they fail, their failure must be but a challenge to others.” - Amelia Earhart, First female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean

“If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman.” - Margaret Thatcher, Britain’s longest serving prime minister, and first woman to serve as a prime minister in Europe

“In too many instances, globalization has also meant the marginalization of women and girls. And that must change.” - Hillary Clinton, Former First Lady, Senator, and Secretary of State

“There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.” - Michelle Obama, Former First Lady

“Women are like tea bags. We don’t know our true strength until we are in hot water.” - Eleanor Roosevelt, Former First Lady of the United States of America

“Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping stone to greatness.” - Oprah Winfrey, TV host and producer

“I raise up my voice—not so that I can shout, but so that those without a voice can be heard… We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back.” - Malala Yousafzai, Pakistani female education activist, and 2014 Nobel Peace Prize laureate

“We do not need magic to transform our world. We carry all of the power we need inside ourselves already.” - J.K. Rowling, Author, The Harry Potter series

“I’ve learned that you shouldn’t go through life with a catcher’s mitt on both hands; you need to be able to throw something back.” - Maya Angelou, Activist and Literary Icon

“I attribute my success to this: I never gave or took any excuse.” - Florence Nightingale, Founder of Modern Nursing

