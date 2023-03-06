Sentro Artista celebrates Women's Month

From left to right: Melinda Torre of Baihana, CCP Board of Trustees member Atty. Lorna Kapunan, Antipolo arts and culture consultant Magel Cadapan, broadcaster Rikki Mathay, visual artist Helena Alegre and Sentro Artista creative director Marj Davila Ruiz.

MANILA, Philippines – In celebration of Women’s Month, Sentro Artista paid tribute to some of the most influential female artists of the country.

Magel Cadapan — the only child of the great late artist and feminist Inday Cadapan — thanked Sentro Artista for honoring her mother’s contribution in the art world.

“I was approached by Marj [Ruiz] through a common friend and she asked me how we can honor my mother. I sensed the sincerity of her offer and I'm so thankful for this tribute,” Cadapan said.

Cadapan, now working as consultant in the Arts and Culture Tourism Office of Antipolo City, said her mother was a first prize winner of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP)’s Higante Contest in 1985, a Top 50 finisher in Philip Morris’ art contest in 1980, and a Foundation University awardee in 2003.

Atty. Lorna Patajo-Kapunan, CCP vice chairman a governor of the Philippine Red Cross, expressed her appreciation to Sentro Artista creative director Marjorie Ruiz for providing a venue for women visual artists, jewelry designers and musicians with their gallery at Arton Strip in Quezon City.

“There is an artist in all of us,” Kapunan said after the ribbon cutting. “I am very thankful to Jay [Ruiz] and wife Marjorie for hosting an event like this.”

Also present at the event are broadcaster Rikki Mathay and artist Helena Alegre.

Besides honoring Cadapan’s legacy, Sentro Artista featured the works also of Lydia Velasco, Daisy Carlos, Michelline Syjuco, Maxine Syjuco, Fatima Baquiran, Melissa Yeung Yap, Tanya Gaisano Lee, Mylene Quito, Kahlila Baquiran, Ayen Quias, among others.

“This event is very exciting because I want to champion the creativity of Filipinas from different generations and we gathered a very eclectic mix of contemporary and traditional art styles," Ruiz said.

“There are painters, sculptors, and there are singers as well,” she added. “It’s really time for our Filipino women to show their creativity in arts.”

Jazz singers Melinda Torre, Anna Torre and Coleen de Guzman of Baihana serenaded guests during the event.