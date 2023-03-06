Metro Manila Pride 2023 set for June 24

Philippine members and supporters of the LGBT community take part in a gay pride march calling for equal rights in Manila on June 29, 2019. Thousands joined Manila's Gay Pride march on June 29 wielding rainbow flags and umbrellas in a push for equality, just weeks after the nation's leader sparked outrage by declaring he'd been "cured" of homosexuality years ago.

MANILA, Philippines — Organizers behind the annual Metro Manila Pride March and Festival officially announced the 2023 edition will be on June 24, the last Saturday of the month.

In a series of posts across social media platforms, organizers shared a "save the date" teaser video displaying when 2023 Metro Manila Pride would take place.

"Tara na, muling magsama-sama, makinig sa isa’t isa, at simulan ang diskusyon para sa ating taunang Metro Manila Pride March and Festival!" the video's caption read. "Let’s make it happen, together! Excited na kami."

Additional details such as the official venue, march route, program schedule, and safety reminders will be given on their platforms, via email, and in inboxes at a later date.

The video was set to singer Nica del Rosario's "Balang Araw," which was also reference by organizers in the caption, "Balang araw, magkikita-kita tayong muli."

The Metro Manila Pride March and Festival — the largest in Southeast Asia — caps off a month-long celebration of pride month in June with a series of activities and performances featuring and advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community.

It first began in 1994 attended by several hundred people before growing to several thousand; the 2018 Metro Manila Pride saw an estimated 25,000 people in attendance at the Marikina Sports Complex, three times the crowd of the year before and had 82% first-time attendees.

Last year's celebration held at the Cultural Center of the Philippines Open Grounds was the first in-person event post-pandemic and attended by around 29,000 individuals.

