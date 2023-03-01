Liza Soberano helps bill passed into law, saves many kids â€” Save the Children Philippines

Liza Soberano helps bill passed into law, saves many kids — Save the Children Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — More than just a Psychology student, a singer, an actress, an entrepreneur and now, a Hollywood star, more than just a pretty face, Liza Soberano has actually helped a bill be passed into law, said non-government organization Save the Children Philippines.

So apart from International Women’s Month, Liza and Save the Children Philippines are celebrating the first anniversary of the passage of Raising the Age of Sexual Consent law this March.

“Liza was very instrumental when we were lobbying for increasing the age of the Statutory Rape Bill or what is also called the End Child Rape. She was also one of the celebrities or one of our ambassadors na nanguna na manawagan for the immediate passage of the bill and at that time, when no celebrities were advocating for it or calling for the passage, nauna s’ya, and then nagsunod-sunod na ‘yung calls ng celebrities and influencers,” George De La Rama, Save the Children Philippines Director for Advocacy, Campaigns, Communications and Media, recalled to Philstar.com how Liza used her influencer prowess to really impact positive change.

“Eventually, napasa ‘yung bill last year, nu’ng March, and now, we’re able to place a wider net of protection for children against online sexual abuse and exploitation,” said De La Rama at the sidelines of Liza’s launch as Maya’s new brand ambassador last Monday, also marking the partnership between Maya and Save the Children Philippines. Through Maya’s banking app, users can now donate to the organization.

“Save the Children is very grateful for the partnership with Maya to advance children’s rights and we share our advocacy with Liza in creating lasting change in the world and in the way the world treats children,” enthused De La Rama.

Last year, President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law the Republic Act 11648 or the Act Raising the Age of Sexual Consent, which increases the age of statutory rape from 12 to 16. According to United Nations Children’s Fund and Center for Women’s Resources’ 2015 study, seven out of 10 rape victims in the Philippines were kids.

With the passage of the law, any adult engaging in sexual contact with anyone 16 or under would be charged with statutory rape, unless their age difference is three years or less and the act was proven to be consensual and not exploitative or abusive. The exemption is not applicable if one of those involved is under 13.

“One of the laws that they were lobbying at that time that is important for me is raising the age of consent and I’m proud to say that we were able to raise the age of consent from 12 to 16 years old,” Liza shared in a speech at the Maya event.

“Childhood is a stage in a human being in which they are most vulnerable. But that doesn’t make children the possession of their parents, guardians, organizations or the country. They are not mere people in the making. They are human beings who deserve equal rights, status and importance as members of the family,” she said in a YouTube video for Save the Children Philippines.

“I have been actually a silent supporter of this organization since 2016 when I discovered them online. Actually, I didn’t know that they have a Filipino or a Philippine counterpart here and I started sponsoring some kids in Uganda,” the actress how her relationship with Save the Children Philippines began.

“And from there, I think around 2018, I discovered Save the Children Philippines through my niece and also one of my good friends Xia Vigor, who’s also one of the ambassadors.”

Prior to becoming an official ambassador in 2021, Liza already did a couple of projects with the organization. Originally founded in 1919, Save the Children has been in the Philippines for over 40 years.

“I’m really happy and honored to be part of this organization because I myself have witnessed the change they have brought upon children and their lives and I can attest to all of the good that they’ve been doing and you can really guarantee that their best interest is for the children,” said Liza in the video, which also showed some of the organization’s programs such as education and relief missions to children affected by natural calamities.

“I’m so honored to be working with the family that has the same interest as me,” added the actress, who is looking forward to doing a lot of field work with the organization.

“There’s nothing more grounding and heartwarming than seeing the look on people’s faces when you give them the simplest assistance – maybe financial or showing them that you’re physically and mentally there to support them,” she claimed.

“I like seeing different scenarios and situations because it humbles me and makes me grateful for everything that I have. And it just makes you want to help even more.” — Video from Save the Children Philippines via YouTube

