Historical distortion, revisionism on 'Maria Clara at Ibarra': 'Hindi tama ang pagkalimot'

Crisostomo Ibarra (top left) urges the townsfolk of San Diego to raise their voice amid the injustices perpetuated by the Spanish colonizers in an episode of the historical portal fantasy "Maria Clara at Ibarra," a reimagination on Dr. Jose Rizal's novels "Noli Me Tangere" and "El Filibusterismo."

MANILA, Philippines — TV's Klay Infantes has come full circle at last night's episode — from a nursing student who questioned the relevance of studying Dr. Jose Rizal's novels, to an impassioned student who appeals to her fellow students to never forget history.

Klay (Barbie Forteza) is the heroine in "Maria Clara at Ibarra," a historical fantasy show that sees her transported inside Rizal's books, "Noli Me Tangere" and "El Filibusterismo."

The first episode aired last October 3, 2022 saw Klay talking to her professor, Mr. Torres (Lou Veloso), and arguing the importance of studying the said books to her course, nursing.

As a fitting punishment, the still mysterious Mr. Torres, whose back story has yet to be told until today's finale episode, brought her inside the book where she becomes acquianted with its characters, including her namesake Maria Clara (Julie Anne San Jose), Crisostomo Ibarra (Dennis Trillo), Elias (Rocco Nacino) and Sisa (Andrea Torres).

As she befriended them, she learned their stories and witnessed the tragedies that befell upon them. As her journey inside the book ended, Klay came to many realizations that led her to write an inspired book report on the two Rizal novels that she presented to Mr. Torres and their class at last night's episode.

"Ayan tayo e. Kung walang pakialam, either kinalimutan na lang, na-distort ang pagkakaalam rito o sadyang hindi na lang pinahalagahan," she began her presentation, referring to many Filipino's non-chalance to the country's history.

Klay stressed that before anyone questions the importance of studying history, one should read and research before one draws his or her own conclusion.

At the end of her "readings," which actually means her time inside the book, she shared that she did not only learn about history, but more importantly, the meaning of love, sacrifice, compassion and equality.

"Kailangan meron tayong lakas sa isip at puso natin para ipaglaban ang kapakanan at mga buhay natin.

"Kaya hindi tama ang pagkalimot. Pagwawalang-halaga sa ating history at lalo na ang pag-distort ng ating kasaysayan," Klay stressed.

She noted that it can be "revised," but stressed that it should be based on truth and the desire to correct misinformation.

While inside the book, Klay influenced major plot twists that were not written in Rizal's books. The most drastic was Elias' fate.

Rizal killed the revolutionary at the end of "Noli Me Tangere," but in Klay's reimagined version, he survived and led the revolution together with her, their friends and Fidel (David Licauco), the bestfriend of Crisostomo Ibarra, in "El Filibusterismo."

In the show, it is revealed that there can be different versions of the stories, including Klay's version. Mr. Torres, however, stressed that the changes only happened in her version, not on Rizal's original novels.

"May kapit pa rin tayo sa kapalaran natin dahil magpalit-palit man ang mga nakaupo sa mga may kapangyarihan ng mga buhay natin, dahil kung hindi tayo matututo sa ating kasaysayan, kung hindi tayo lalaban para umunlad ang ating mga sarili at ating kapwa, hindi natin maisasaayos ang ating kasalukuyan. Hindi tayo makakalikha ng maunlad na kinabukasan para sa ating lahat (Our leaders may change but we still have control over our own story. If we do not learn from our history, if we do not fight for our country's betterment and future, we cannot fix the present state of our nation. We cannot expect a prosperous nation)," Klay argued.

To end her report, she reminded her classmates and the audience that studying history is encompassing as it influences the Filipino people as a whole — them as individuals, family members and citizens of the nation.

"Merong koneksyon ang pag-aaral ng history, Philippine culture, at ng kwento nating mga Pilipino sa course nating nursing. Sa buhay ko bilang isang anak, kapatid, estudyante, bilang isang tao, at ang pinakamahalaga, bilang isang Pilipino," she ended.

"Maria Clara at Ibarra" will end tonight. It airs right after the newscast "24 Oras" on GMA-7.

