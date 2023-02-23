NCCA dishes out 33 awards for 15th Ani ng Dangal

MANILA, Philippines — The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) handed out 33 trophies at this year's Ani ng Dangal Awards, with several of the recipients attending a special ceremony at Malacañan Palace.

The 15th Ani ng Dangal Awards saw 11 awardees for cinema, 10 for music, four for dance, another four for architecture and allied arts, three for visual arts, and a sole recipient for broadcast arts — Ramona Diaz's "A Thousand Cuts."

Recipients for cinema include actors such as Dolly de Leon and Joaquin Domagoso and films like "Leonor Will Never Die" and "Black Rainbow" while the dance recipients were led by "Danse avec les stars" winner Billy Crawford.

The 10 recipients were all winners in international competitions from the past two years, the earliest being the Far Eastern University Chorale winning First Prize in Mixed Choir Competition at the 2022 Andrea O. Veneracion International Choir Festival and Ryle Nicole Custudio winning the Grand Prize at the 2022 Busan Choral Competition for "Tagu-Taguan."

Another grand prize winner was Danikka Louise Dy in the Voice Competition, Advanced (Highly Competitive) Junior Category at the Rocky Mountain Music Competition Spring Season 2022.

The remaining seven music recipients — Rafael Adobas Bayog, Adrik Cristobal, Darwin J. Lomentigar, Ily Matthew Maniano, Jeanne Rafaella Marquez, Theodore Julius Chua Tan, and Michael Valenciano — were all first place or first prize winners.

Two of the architecture and allied arts were winners at the 2022 Iconic Awards in Germany, Jorge Yulo Architects & Associates' "Equilateral House" (Innovative Architecture) and WTA Architecture and Design Studio's "Batangas Forest City" (Best of the Best for Innovative Architecture [Master Planning Category]).

The other two Atelier Almario's "The Penthouse" which won Best Residential Interior Apartment at the 2022 Asia Pacific Property Awards and Chat Fores Design Studio's "The Galleon Residences Showroom" which won Best Residential Show Home at the Asia Pacific Region at the 2021 International Property Awards.

The three visual arts recipients were Albert Emir Reyes for his "Bustling Little Town" winning the grand prize at the 23rd International High School Arts Festival, Froiland Rivera for his "Online Learning" winning the first prize at the 2021 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Photo Contest, and Mariah Karla Zamora who was a national award winner at the 2022 Sony World Photography Awards.

All 33 recipients of the Ani ng Dangal were given stylized sarimanok trophies sculpted by National Artist for Visual Arts Abdulmari Imao.

