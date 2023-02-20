MIBF sets date for 2023, first Mindanao Book Fair

Irene Lloren, President, Primetrade Asia Inc., organizer of the annual Manila International Book Fair (MIBF) (right) and Rio Lim, Head of Marketing, Vibal Group, facing a pop-up book installation by a local artist at last year's Manila International Book Fair held at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

MANILA, Philippines — Bibliophiles from Manila, its surrounding cities and Mindanao can look forward to March and September this year as the Manila International Book Fair (MIBF) is returning and the first Mindanao Book Fair will be held.

For four days, from September 14 to 17, book lovers in Metro Manila and even Luzon can drop by at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City for their book hauls.

Mindanao readers, likewise, can add to their ever-growing book collection from the first-ever Mindanao Book Fair from March 17 to 19 in Abreeza Mall Activity Center in Davao City.

"Calling all book lovers from the South! Don't miss the first ever Mindanao Book Fair, happening on March 17-19 2023 at the Abreeza Mall Activity Center, Davao City. Bring your friends and family to explore a wide variety of books, meet local authors, and enjoy some fun activities," read the fair's Facebook post.

MIBF held its 2022 edition last September in the same venue. It was the first time since the pandemic that it was held onsite.

