Catriona Gray weighs in on importance of arts in daily life

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
February 10, 2023 | 9:20am
NCCA arts ambassador Catriona Gray
Philstar.com/Earl D.C. Bracamonte

MANILA, Philippines — The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) recently ushered in the celebration of National Arts Month through a press briefer and confab with the different committees tasked to roll out the activities in the fields of cinema, visual arts, music, dramatic arts, dance, architecture & allied arts, and literary arts.

During the open forum, NCCA arts ambassador Catriona Gray gamely answered thought-provoking questions from the attendees.

"Miss Universe closed-door interview ba to?" asked the multi-awarded Fil-Aussie beauty when asked to comment on topics ranging from history, policy-making, to art appreciation and the importance of various artforms in people's lives.

"Arts are so spread out in their network; and that's what gives it its depth. Art appreciation is a personal experience. It is unique, no matter who you are. There's a specific artform for you! Once you find that connection, others will too," enthused the eloquent NCCA arts ambassador at the Metropolitan Theater Ballroom in Manila, venue of the event.

"The efforts of all us and our communities are translated to art forms where new experiences are created. Any art form is an open doorway to expose more. And our journeys start there. That's how a trigger point, from a younger age, is encapsulated.

"Take for instance, storytelling. Seldom that's how you relate to others especially on a surface level. Of the many artforms, literary arts is my favorite, as it allows us to explore much further. In turn, we convert our experiences to stories. And once read, it allows people to learn," elucidated the former Miss Universe.

People consider Music as the artform where Cat excels. "All of my LSS (last song syndrome) come from TikTok videos these days. Loss and heartbreak are made into something melodious. Out of sorrow comes something beautiful.

"During the pandemic, people were isolated from other people and their homes. Some were stranded in other areas because of the lack of transport facilities, or the means to travel were unavailable. Art creates both an escape and a connection. So it never was non-essential," quipped the beauty queen at the close of the open forum.

In the Philippines, the National Arts Month is celebrated throughout the entire month of February. In the NCCA's calendar, some events and activities even spill over to the months of March and April, with various activities happening all over the archipelago.

"Ani ng Sining, Bunga ng Galing" is the theme of this year's celebration and the festivities will be formally launched at the Rizal Park open air auditorium on February 12.

