Arts and Culture

Great British Festival returns to Manila after 3 years

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 30, 2023 | 12:59pm
British Embassy Manila director for Trade & Investment Mike Moon and UK Honorary Consul in Cebu Tamsin Booth
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — It's a weekend of everything British come March. 

After three years of waiting, the Great British Festival will return from March 25 to 26 in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City.

"We're doing other things locally to raise interest, awareness about British products. For example, in collaboration with British Chamber of Commerce here in the Philippines, we're launching a big, Great British Festival. It's in March, not just to celebrate British products, but indeed, British culture and music and dance. There's a lot to be done to further raise understanding of our products, areas of expertise in both markets and that's what this year is going to be about," said British Ambassador to the Philippines Laure Beaufils in an interview with ANC's Market Edge. 

The Great British Festival was launched in 2014 and continued until 2018. It highlights British brands, music and live performance through interactive games, food fairs and activities. 

It is also timely in celebration of the United Kingdom and the Philippines' 77th diplomatic relations. 

British Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines Executive Director Chris Nelson said in an interview that they are anticipating a foot traffic with over 150,000 people during the two-day event. 

RELATED: The Great British Festival invades Cebu

