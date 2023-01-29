A bright career for the Goat this year, says Feng Shui Master Joseph Chau
MANILA, Philippines — The Goat looks like it is generally content with what it has. A peace-loving soul, it just goes about its business, chewing grass along the way. It has no major worries and no enemies to mind.
Life is always smooth-sailing. But is this true for persons born in the Year of the Goat? What lies in store for them in the Year of the Water Rabbit?
In a recent 2023 forecast reading hosted by Marco Polo Ortigas Manila, Feng Shui Master Joseph Chau said that the Year of the Water Rabbit will be a good year for career pursuits for persons born in the Year of the Goat, but it’s not a good time for romance.
Goat (1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)
- There is a good alliance between the Goat and the Rabbit, and this will remain true this year.
- Six stars are shining brightly for the Goat in the Year of the Water Rabbit. So luck is on the Goat’s side, and it will bring about prosperity.
- The Goat’s career will be smooth-sailing, with guidance provided by the benefactor.
- There will be breakthroughs in the area of business.
- Money luck is shining. It would be beneficial for the Goat to make diversified investments.
- The Goat should always remember the Chinese saying, “If you are too greedy, you will be prone to poverty.”
- The romance star is not shining. Relationships will be complicated. Be patient with each other and try to reach mutual understanding.
- Health will be fine. There will be no major problems.
- Refrain from undergoing any cosmetic surgery procedure, though, such as laser treatment, to avoid the possibility of disfigurement.
