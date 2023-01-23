In photos, video: Binondo Chinese New Year 2023 celebrations

BINONDO, Philippines — Even if fire broke out in a building near Lucky Chinatown Mall, prompting all of Binondo's volunteer firefighters into the scene, nothing can stop revelers from welcoming the Year of the Water Rabbit yesterday in arguably the world's oldest Chinatown dating back to the 1600s.

Apart from street food fests and street entertainment like acrobats and fire eaters, local and foreign visitors took part in Chinese New Year celebrations such as fireworks displays and traditional Chinese dragon dances.

The historic Binondo Church, founded in 1596 by Dominican priests and where national hero Andres Bonifacio married Gregoria de Jesus, rang its bell continuously and blessed its mass goers yesterday afternoon to usher in the new year. — Video by Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo A temple was setup in the middle of Lucky Chinatown Mall, a favorite Chinese New Year destination in Binondo, Manila.

