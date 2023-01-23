^

Arts and Culture

In photos, video: Binondo Chinese New Year 2023 celebrations

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
January 23, 2023 | 12:15pm

BINONDO, Philippines — Even if fire broke out in a building near Lucky Chinatown Mall, prompting all of Binondo's volunteer firefighters into the scene, nothing can stop revelers from welcoming the Year of the Water Rabbit yesterday in arguably the world's oldest Chinatown dating back to the 1600s.

Apart from street food fests and street entertainment like acrobats and fire eaters, local and foreign visitors took part in Chinese New Year celebrations such as fireworks displays and traditional Chinese dragon dances. 

The historic Binondo Church, founded in 1596 by Dominican priests and where national hero Andres Bonifacio married Gregoria de Jesus, rang its bell continuously and blessed its mass goers yesterday afternoon to usher in the new year. — Video by Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

A temple was setup in the middle of Lucky Chinatown Mall, a favorite Chinese New Year destination in Binondo, Manila.
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

RELATED: Great year for romance: Joseph Chau's forecast for the Year of the Water Rabbit

CHINESE NEW YEAR

CHINESE NEW YEAR SPECIAL
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
In photos, video: Binondo Chinese New Year 2023 celebrations
Exclusive
53 minutes ago

In photos, video: Binondo Chinese New Year 2023 celebrations

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 53 minutes ago
Even if fire broke out in a building near Lucky Chinatown Mall, prompting all of Binondo's volunteer firefighters into the...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Plastic pirouettes: Japan's recycled bottle ballet
2 days ago

Plastic pirouettes: Japan's recycled bottle ballet

By Katie Forster | 2 days ago
"Plastic", a new production by renowned Japanese company K-BALLET, aims to draw attention to a global pollution crisis through...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Luckiest things to do in Hong Kong at Chinese New Year
3 days ago

Luckiest things to do in Hong Kong at Chinese New Year

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 3 days ago
Spending your Chinese New Year weekend in Hong Kong?
Arts and Culture
fbtw
WANTED: Ligaya: New 'Ang Huling El Bimbo' holding auditions for Ligaya role
3 days ago

WANTED: Ligaya: New 'Ang Huling El Bimbo' holding auditions for Ligaya role

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
The upcoming new run of "Ang Huling El Bimbo" is preparing auditions for the role of Ligaya, a key character in the jukebox...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Why Vietnam is celebrating the Year of the Cat, not the Rabbit
3 days ago

Why Vietnam is celebrating the Year of the Cat, not the Rabbit

3 days ago
As China gears up to welcome the Year of the Rabbit, Lunar New Year looks slightly different in Vietnam, where the Year of...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Ilocos, Laguna artists troop to Sentro Artista's exhibit
4 days ago

Ilocos, Laguna artists troop to Sentro Artista's exhibit

4 days ago
The newest art hub at Arton Strip by Rockwell in Quezon City drew esteemed artists from Luzon, who traveled to grace the "Pride...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with