Luckiest things to do in Hong Kong at Chinese New Year

Red is the traditional color of the Chinese New Year, and wearing the color is believed to attract good fortune.

CAINTA, Philippines — Spending your Chinese New Year weekend in Hong Kong?

Now that the pandemic has somehow let up and travel is almost back to normal, there is no better time to visit Asia’s World City than during this most auspicious occasion. Feel the vibe, savor the festivities as Hong Kong gears up for the grand celebration that combines time-honored Chinese New Year traditions with contemporary thrills like no other. And while you’re in the midst of the celebration to welcome the Year of the Water Rabbit, why not double — even triple — the fun and luck by engaging in what the Hong Kong Tourism Board refers to as five of the luckiest things to do while enjoying your stay in Hong Kong during the Chinese New Year:

Wear red. Red is the traditional color of the Chinese New Year, and wearing the color is believed to attract good fortune. So go right ahead and wear your favorite red shirt or, better yet, try on a traditional Chinese costume — a Cheongsam for women and a Tang suit for men — in red, of course. Follow the giant Lucky Rabbit. The Hong Kong Tourism Board has set up a series of dazzling CNY checkpoints to transform the Victoria Harbourfront into Instagrammable havens for the giant Lucky Rabbit. There’s one on the roof of the Central Pier, and there are quite a few more at Admiralty’s Tamar Park, the Wan Chai Temporary Promenade, and Tsim Sha Tsui’s Hong Kong Cultural Centre—all festive and complete with themes, lights, music and interactive elements until February 5, 2023. Have photos taken with the Lucky Rabbit for more good luck and good fortune. Experience an auspicious harbour tour. Spending time outdoors on the first day of the Chinese New Year is believed to usher in luck and prosperity, so it’s the perfect time to hop on a historic Star Ferry for a Victoria Harbour cruise. And—what do you know?—a Lucky Rabbit may be hiding on the ferry! You can also go on a sightseeing tour on the antique Dukling junk boat or get on a pedal boating adventure at the Wan Chai Water Sports and Recreation Precinct. Whichever tickles you fancy, go for it! Try to discover the unique Chinese New Year traditions of Hong Kong. Since flowers signify wealth in Chinese, why not visit the Chinese New Year flower markets for some lucky blooms? Or watch epic horse races and pulsating lion dance performances at the CNY Race Day at the Sha Tin Racecourse on January 24? Maybe find time between January 22 to February 5 to take part in the Hong Kong Well-wishing Festival in Lam Tsuen by jotting down wishes on a notecard, tying it to a mandarin, and tossing it into the legendary Lam Tsuen Wishing Tree at Tai Po? Share auspicious meals with family and friends. Such meals symbolize longevity, fortune and wealth. What’s cool with restaurants in Hong Kong is that they add modern twists to traditional Chinese New Year dishes every year. Check out Green Common’s Omni Kinder Festive Poon Choi, which uses only plant-based meats and vegetarian ingredients instead of the traditional meat, seafood and veggies. For its part, Häagen-Dazs transformed the traditional nian gao, better known as tikoy in the Philippines, into a Chinese New Year ice cream cake. Share your blessings. Gift family and friends with presents that spread goodwill and good fortune. One such present would be Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel Bakery’s mochi buns in the shape of mandarins—which are a symbol of good fortune. Another is The Cakery’s rabbit-themed fondant cookies.

Celebrate the festive season, and double the fun, luck and fortune, as you welcome the Year of the Water Rabbit.

