Ilocos, Laguna artists troop to Sentro Artista's exhibit

January 18, 2023 | 10:36pm
From left: Marjorie Ruiz (Sentro Artista gallery director), Ani Almario (TOWNS Awardee), artists Noel Nicolas, Ayen Quias and Amante Quias, junior photographer Gab Ruiz, Atty. Melanie Malaya (Parañaque BPLO chief) and Quezon City Third District councilor Dr. Geleen Lumbad.

MANILA, Philippines – The newest art hub at Arton Strip by Rockwell in Quezon City drew esteemed artists from Luzon, who traveled to grace the "Pride of the North” exhibit that was launched last January 14.

Sculptors Otep Bañez, Glenn Cagandahan and Ayen Quias revealed their latest pieces. Meanwhile, Works of visual artists Amante Quias — dubbed as “Van Gogh of the North” — Noel Nicholas, Cecille de Joya, Cylan and Jayson Duclan, and photographer Reynaldo Maynes will be on display at Sentro Artista until end of the month.

Adelaida Guia, a crochet artist and maker of Giant Mandalas, delighted guests in a meet and greet. Her spectacular pieces are also for sale at the exhibit.

Special guests include Atty. Melanie Malaya, Paranaque chief of Business Permits and Licensing Office, Dr. Ani Rosa Almario, 2022 honoree of The Outstanding Women in the Nation’s Service (TOWNS) for Education and Entrepreneurship, and Hon. Dr. Geleen Lumbad, Quezon City Third District councilor and committee chairwoman on Women and Children.

Gallery director Marj Ruiz stressed her vision to provide a platform for artists outside of Metro Manila to share their unique points of view and for their artistic voice to be heard in the nation’s capital.

 “Art is a powerful medium to unite Filipinos, bringing about self-discovery and healing in this post-pandemic era,” she said.

