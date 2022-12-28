^

Arts and Culture

H.E.R. reveals 3 Filipino elements in Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ special

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
December 28, 2022 | 5:19pm
H.E.R. reveals 3 Filipino elements in Disneyâs âBeauty and the Beastâ special
Multi-awarded singer-songwriter H.E.R. stars as Belle in the upcoming ABC 30th anniversary special of "Beauty and the Beast."
ABC, Christopher Willard via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Apart from being the first Black Filipino Disney Princess, there is more to H.E.R. than just being Belle in in the ABC TV special “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration,” which will be available on Disney+ in January 2023. 

Fil-Am H.E.R. (or Gabriella “Gabi” Sarmiento Wilson) shared to Philstar.com in an exclusive interview last night at ABS-CBN Global and MYX’s “Mixer” party the Filipino elements that her “kababayans” would be proud of.

“It means a world. I always wanted to be a Disney princess,” H.E.R. told the press at the red carpet for last night’s “MYX Mixer” homecoming party where she was the first featured international artist.

“I feel like I’ve always had that in me. I’m just really grateful and I’m so happy on how it turned out.”’

Related: 'It's only the beginning': Oscar, Grammy winner H.E.R. as first Filipina Disney princess

Besides that it was earlier revealed in reports that Belle’s apron contains ancient Philippine script “Baybayin,” H.E.R. stars alongside fellow Filipino-American actor Jon Jon Briones, best known for portraying the Engineer in the original London production of “Miss Saigon.”

“The apron is Baybayin but also, my dad in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ is Filipino! It’s really, really cool that I have a Filipino father,” enthused H.E.R. “Working with him is just awesome! We had so much fun!”

Related: Fil-Am H.E.R. wears 'Beauty and the Beast' costume with Baybayin script

At the red carpet, H.E.R. told the press of another Filipino touch in “Beauty and the Beast.”

In her character, Belle, she made sure to inject Filipinos’ signature positive outlook and fighting spirit.

“I’ve seen and experienced that a lot of times that you were seen as less than or underestimated. Belle sees more regardless of what anybody says. And I believe that anybody should live that way – that they should see more and be themselves and know that anything is possible and you can reach your dreams, and she has that, and I get to show that in my own Filipino way – good vibes, positive attitude.”

She divulged that there are “many never-before-seen scenes” in the special not present in the animated and live action films.

“Believe in yourself, be your number one fan!” Disney’s first Filipino Belle advised younger princesses.

“As the only Black Filipino artist woman, with this platform, I hope it inspires kids to be whoever they want to be. It doesn’t matter where you come from, what ethnicity, color, so forth, just possibility.”

RELATED: Pinoy actor Jon Jon Briones joins Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' special

DISNEY PRINCESS

H.E.R.
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Quiet quitting, blue tick and London bridge: phrases that defined 2022
20 hours ago

Quiet quitting, blue tick and London bridge: phrases that defined 2022

20 hours ago
In a year of extraordinary upheaval, from the war in Ukraine to catastrophic natural disasters, AFP looks at some of the words...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Let it burn, let it burn! Christmas tree's fiery origins
4 days ago

Let it burn, let it burn! Christmas tree's fiery origins

By Agence France-Presse | 4 days ago
In medieval times, people would put the trees in their homes ahead of solstice before dragging them off to their fiery e...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Fairytale abbey library takes online stardom in its stride
4 days ago

Fairytale abbey library takes online stardom in its stride

By Blaise Gauquelin | 4 days ago
Once far from the beaten track, the near 950-year-old Benedictine abbey now struggles on some days in summer to accommodate...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
'Ed Sheeran' arrives in Madame Tussauds Hong Kong
5 days ago

'Ed Sheeran' arrives in Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Ed Sheeran is the newest personality to be turned into a wax figure at the Hong Kong cluster of Madam Tussauds.
Arts and Culture
fbtw
'Kaysa maging boring ka': Seniors support family by making parols from recycled materials
6 days ago

'Kaysa maging boring ka': Seniors support family by making parols from recycled materials

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Two senior citizens were featured on broadcast journalist Noli de Castro's show “KBYN: Kaagapay ng Bayan”...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
QC congressman Atayde, Mayor Belmonte grace Sentro Artista's maiden exhibit
9 days ago

QC congressman Atayde, Mayor Belmonte grace Sentro Artista's maiden exhibit

9 days ago
A unique art hub opened its doors last December 15 as Sentro Artista launched its maiden exhibit entitled “Forever Young”...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with