Fil-Am H.E.R. wears 'Beauty and the Beast' costume with Baybayin script

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 12, 2022 | 4:22pm
Multi-awarded singer-songwriter H.E.R. stars as Belle in the upcoming ABC 30th anniversary special of "Beauty and the Beast."
ABC, Christopher Willard via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American singer and songwriter H.E.R. proudly wears her heritage for the upcoming 30th anniversary special of the beloved Disney favorite "Beauty and the Beast."

The behind-the-scenes photos and videos that features the multi-awarded artist shows her wearing one of her costumes in the special set to air on December 15 (December 16, Manila time) on ABC. 

Many Filipino online users were quick to point out that the blue and white dress prominently features a Baybayin script that some inferred as the translation of Belle, the heroine of the story.  

H.E.R. plays the role of Belle, opposite singer Josh Groban as Beast in the TV special. 

"I'm so honored to be able to play a Disney princess because, I mean, who doesn't want to be a Disney princess? Of course, 'Beauty and the Beast' is one of my favorites so my inner child was screaming," H.E.R. said in the behind-the-scenes video and interview with her and Groban uploaded by ABC on its Instagram. 

Both lead stars said the upcoming project is special and something that has not been seen before. Groban described it as a "mix of the theatricality and cinematic."

H.E.R. revealed that the ABC special is something that is close to her. 

"I've never done like this before. Of course, nobody has seen a black and Filipino Belle so it's really cool that young Filipino Black girls get to see a Disney princess, you know, that looks like them," she said.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

RELATED: 'Black, Filipino Belle': H.E.R. to star in 'Beauty and the Beast' 30th anniversary special

