^

Arts and Culture

What to expect as QCinema marks 10th anniversary

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
November 15, 2022 | 9:45am
What to expect as QCinema marks 10th anniversary
Simply dubbed "In10City," the 10th edition of the annual filmfest promises to screen award-winning films as in years past. 
QCinema/Released

MANILA, Philippines — The QCinema International Film Festival is celebrating its first decade of film excellence by screening critically-acclaimed movies from world cinema, as well as funded short films from the city government's grant program.

Simply dubbed "In10City," the 10th edition of the annual filmfest promises to screen award-winning films as in years past. 

This year's opening film is Ruben Ostlund's Palm D' Or winner at the Cannes Film Festival, "Triangle of Sadness." This black comedy that takes a jab at the elite and privileged few follows a fashion model celebrity couple as they join an eventful cruise for the super-rich.

To drumbeat this year's selection of films, QCinema had an advance screening at the Gateway Platinum cinema recently. It presented an entry in it's Screen International selection, as well as an entry in its Asian New Wave category.

From the Screen International roster, the advance screening presented Marie Kreutzer's period drama "Corsage." Winner of the Best Film at the recent London Film Festival, the movie is a fictional account of a year in the life of Elizabeth of Austria (Vicky Krieps). On the Christmas Eve of 1877, the Empress, once idolized for her beauty, now turns 40 and is officially deemed an old woman. She then starts trying to maintain her public image 'til tragedy hits. Krieps won the Un Certain Regard citation as one of six Best Performance honors at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

From its Asian New Wave section, the organizers screened Daniel Chou's post-adoption drama "Return to Seoul." Winner of the Best Picture at the Athens International Film Festival 2022, the film follows a 25-year-old French woman returning to Korea - the country she was born in before adopted by a French couple - for the very first time. She decides to track down her biological parents, but her journey takes a surprising turn. Park Ji-Min and Oh Kwang-Rok star in this poignant drama that has a lot to say about abandonment and acceptance.

QCinema's "In10City" edition will run from Nov 17 to 26 at assigned cinemas in Gateway Cineplex, Powerplant Mall, Trinoma Cinema, SM North Edsa, and Cinema 76.

RELATED: Remembering Chadwick Boseman: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' review

QCINEMA

QUEZON CITY
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Teacher shares how 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' influenced his nephew to read 'Noli Me Tangere'
7 days ago

Teacher shares how 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' influenced his nephew to read 'Noli Me Tangere'

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
A social media user shared how his 11-year-old nephew was inspired by the GMA-7 historical portal fantasy series "Maria Clara...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Impy Pilapil&rsquo;s long and winding road to &lsquo;InFInity&rsquo;
8 days ago

Impy Pilapil’s long and winding road to ‘InFInity’

By Igan Dâ€™Bayan | 8 days ago
What is to come… that is one thing that cannot be sculpted.
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Beyond banking: Security Bank enriches lives, builds communities through Philippine art and culture
Sponsored
11 days ago

Beyond banking: Security Bank enriches lives, builds communities through Philippine art and culture

11 days ago
Anchored in two of the pillars of its mission to enrich lives and build communities sustainably, Security Bank Corporation...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
'Real' Mama Coco honored on Mexico's Day of the Dead
11 days ago

'Real' Mama Coco honored on Mexico's Day of the Dead

By Agence France-Presse | 11 days ago
Mama Salud's home became a place of pilgrimage for tourists who come to pay tribute to her, and perhaps buy souvenirs such...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Ayala Festival of Lights designed for TikTokers, eyes 'bigger, brighter' comeback
12 days ago

Ayala Festival of Lights designed for TikTokers, eyes 'bigger, brighter' comeback

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 days ago
The annual Festival of Lights in Ayala Triangle Gardens is set to return with on-site visitors, promising an even "bigger...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Mud work, pet portraits, other eclectic pieces at Gateway Art Fair
13 days ago

Mud work, pet portraits, other eclectic pieces at Gateway Art Fair

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 13 days ago
The three-day event was also an opportunity for art groups to grow further in terms of network, awareness, quality memberships...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with