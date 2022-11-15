What to expect as QCinema marks 10th anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — The QCinema International Film Festival is celebrating its first decade of film excellence by screening critically-acclaimed movies from world cinema, as well as funded short films from the city government's grant program.

Simply dubbed "In10City," the 10th edition of the annual filmfest promises to screen award-winning films as in years past.

This year's opening film is Ruben Ostlund's Palm D' Or winner at the Cannes Film Festival, "Triangle of Sadness." This black comedy that takes a jab at the elite and privileged few follows a fashion model celebrity couple as they join an eventful cruise for the super-rich.

To drumbeat this year's selection of films, QCinema had an advance screening at the Gateway Platinum cinema recently. It presented an entry in it's Screen International selection, as well as an entry in its Asian New Wave category.

From the Screen International roster, the advance screening presented Marie Kreutzer's period drama "Corsage." Winner of the Best Film at the recent London Film Festival, the movie is a fictional account of a year in the life of Elizabeth of Austria (Vicky Krieps). On the Christmas Eve of 1877, the Empress, once idolized for her beauty, now turns 40 and is officially deemed an old woman. She then starts trying to maintain her public image 'til tragedy hits. Krieps won the Un Certain Regard citation as one of six Best Performance honors at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

From its Asian New Wave section, the organizers screened Daniel Chou's post-adoption drama "Return to Seoul." Winner of the Best Picture at the Athens International Film Festival 2022, the film follows a 25-year-old French woman returning to Korea - the country she was born in before adopted by a French couple - for the very first time. She decides to track down her biological parents, but her journey takes a surprising turn. Park Ji-Min and Oh Kwang-Rok star in this poignant drama that has a lot to say about abandonment and acceptance.

QCinema's "In10City" edition will run from Nov 17 to 26 at assigned cinemas in Gateway Cineplex, Powerplant Mall, Trinoma Cinema, SM North Edsa, and Cinema 76.

