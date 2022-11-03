Beyond banking: Security Bank enriches lives, builds communities through Philippine art and culture

Located at the center of the exhibition is the sculpture of Lualhati Tolentino, the daughter of Guillermo Tolentino who posed for her father when she was 6 years old. Standing at the four corners are the busts of some of the former presidents of the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — Anchored in two of the pillars of its mission to enrich lives and build communities sustainably, Security Bank Corporation strengthened its partnership with the National Museum of the Philippines through the donation of 14 sculptures of National Artist Guillermo Tolentino, as well as the renovation of the Security Bank Hall.

First opened in 2013 at the National Museum of Fine Arts, the Security Bank Hall is home to the work of the late Guillermo Tolentino who was known for his mastery of the visual arts.

The exhibition, aptly named, “Eskultor ng Lahing Filipino: Honoring the Life and Work of Guillermo Tolentino” features some of the sculptures made by the national artist, with 14 of those donated by the Bank.

Tolentino, who was born on July 24, 1890, was named as the National Artist of the Philippines for Sculpture in 1973, three years before his death. Tolentino, along with fellow National Artist and painter Fernando Amorsolo, dominated the Philippine art scene from the 1930s to the 1950s. He followed the classical style and mainly used plaster and metal to create his art pieces.

Photo Release Security Bank President and CEO Sanjiv Vohra with National Museum of the Philippines Board Chairperson Luli Arroyo-Bernas, BSP Deputy Governor Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, and Singaporean Ambassador to the Philippines Gerard Ho Wei Hong at the Security Bank Hall

Eight years after the opening of the gallery, Security Bank and the National Museum of the Philippines redesigned and renovated the hall, giving new life to the works of Tolentino. The initiative was warmly welcomed by the artist’s family, some of whom graced the formal event.

“The National Museum of the Philippines is grateful to Security Bank for donating 14 sculptures of 1973 National Artist for Sculpture, Guillermo Tolentino. These sculptures are part of the country’s history and have become a symbol of excellence for many artists not only here in the Philippines, but also abroad. We hope that more Filipinos will visit the museum and witness first-hand the exquisite work and style of one of the country’s best,” National Museum Director Jeremy Barns says.

Commemorating the life and work of Guillermo Tolentino

Photo Release The works of Guillermo Tolentino on display at Gallery XII, or the Security Bank Hall at the National Museum of Fine Arts.

To celebrate the rich contribution of Tolentino to the local and international art scene, the bank hosted an intimate cocktail event called “Celebrating Guillermo Tolentino: Security Bank Contributes to the Arts” at the Spoliarium Hall of the National Museum of Fine Arts on September 24, with the family of Tolentino, key bank and museum leaders, select clients and diplomats from the United States and Singapore in attendance.

The event featured remarks from National Museum Board Chairperson Luli Arroyo-Bernas, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Deputy Governor Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, National Museum Director-General Jeremy Barns, Security Bank President and CEO Sanjiv Vohra and a short talk on the importance of museums from Deputy Director-General for Museums Jorell Legaspi.

Photo Release The family of Guillermo Tolentino with BSP Deputy Governor Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, National Museum Board Chairperson Luli Arroyo-Bernas and Security Bank President and CEO Sanjiv Vohra.

“Security Bank recognizes the important role that financial institutions play in nation-building and sustainable development. Our advocacies are aligned with our mission to enrich lives, empower businesses and build communities," Vohra says.

"With the reintroduction of the Security Bank Hall underpinned by the official handover of Tolentino’s pieces, we hope to spark a fresh interest in historic art and make these easily accessible to visitors and the community for generations to come,” he adds.

Guests were also given a preview of the renovated hall which featured new items on display such as Tolentino’s medals, awards, sculpting tools, as well as large-scale perspectives of the Bonifacio Monument, considered to be one of his greatest works.

Security Bank is one of the financial institutions in the Philippines that actively supports the preservation of the country’s culture and heritage. The bank continues to partner with organizations to commemorate landmark events such as the National Heritage Month and works with various organizations to celebrate the country’s artistic and cultural legacy.

To know more about Security Bank’s initiatives to enrich lives and build communities, visit www.securitybank.com or www.facebook.com/Securitybank.