Ayala Festival of Lights designed for TikTokers, eyes 'bigger, brighter' comeback

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 3, 2022 | 9:53am
The Festival of Lights at the Ayala Triangle Gardens in 2019
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The annual Festival of Lights in Ayala Triangle Gardens is set to return with on-site visitors, promising an even "bigger and brighter" show for all who pass by.

The Festival of Lights is widely considered a contemporary Christmas tradition in Makati City, though the past two years, the festival had to be held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now on its 14th year, director Ohm David promises the festival will be "full of heart, soul, and family" and show that "Christmas is really for everyone."

Ramping up the production are even more string lights, improved music, 360 degree projection, and 3D (three-dimensional) animation.

Beginning December 10, the Festival of Lights will interchange three different performances, each of them five minutes long — a chorale by the Manila Symphony Orchestra, one by the Pembo Elementary School Children's Choir, and a TikTok medley.

Another event that will ring in the Yuletide season are the lighting of reused giant parols and decorations along Ayala Avenue. A giant installation will also be place within the Ayala Triangle Gardens so that passers-by can take photos during the day.

Other events to look out for as December rolls in are a three-day Christmas concert in Circuit Makati and a Christmas bazaar courtesy of the French Embassy in the Philippines.

