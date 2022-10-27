^

Arts and Culture

Over 30 countries to join as International Bazaar to return after 3 years

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 27, 2022 | 1:26pm
Over 30 countries to join as International Bazaar to return after 3 years
Members of the International Bazaar Foundation and the Spouses of the Heads of Mission
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — The International Bazaar will be staged once more this November after missing out the past three years due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Pamela Manalo, wife of Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and chairperson of the International Bazaar Foundation (IBF), announced in a press conference yesterday that the bazaar will be held in World Trade Center on November 20.

Initiated in 1966 and registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission in 1995, the International Bazaar is an annual fund-raising event that showcases imported and local goods from various participating countries.

This year, over 30 countries will be participating in the bazaar, as well as the European Union, though Manalo said they are still negotiating with more countries interested to join.

Among the confirmed list of nations are Argentina, Australia, Belgium, China, France, India, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Russia, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates.

Manalo teased the bazaar would feature "a wide array of cultural items" ranging from sweets to fabrics, each of them unique and flown in directly from their respective countries.

Related: Vigan 'kutsera' included in 'Humans of the North' series showcasing North Luzon culture, traditions

As the International Bazaar is returning after three years, Manalo said the focus for this year's edition would be on re-engaging partnerships with continuous collaborators along the Diplomatic Corps in the Philippines, on top of ushering in the Christmas season.

Proceeds from the bazaar will go to several beneficiaries that the IBF has been assisting for years, the funds of which will be consolidated by the Spouses of the Heads of Mission (SHOM), a fellow collaborator for the event.

These beneficiaries include livelihood projects for distressed communities and areas affected by calamities, assistance for abandoned children, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities, and several other non-governmental organizations.

The main beneficiary the IBF contributes to are college scholarships for indigienous and poor students. As of writing, the IBF has assisted over 50 scholars pursuing four-year courses in different schools.

The IBF's Executive Director Nora Salazar shared that in 2019 — the last time the bazaar was staged — around P14 million was raised and after deducting expenses, P7 million was dished out for distribution by the IBF and SHOM.

Saazar said that an annual tuition of P60,000 per student is the cap for their scholarships, but she added that if attendance is high this year, they will see if more can be accommodated.

RELATED: Baguio Diplomat Hotel conservation: From ghost hunting ground to cultural hub 

INTERNATIONAL BAZAAR
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Over 30 countries to join as International Bazaar to return after 3 years
1 hour ago

Over 30 countries to join as International Bazaar to return after 3 years

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
The International Bazaar will be staged once more this November after missing out the past three years due to COVID-19 p...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
'Boom Panes': Kristine Lim translates most streamed Filipino songwriter Jonathan Manalo's songs into paintings
5 hours ago

'Boom Panes': Kristine Lim translates most streamed Filipino songwriter Jonathan Manalo's songs into paintings

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Artist Kristine Lim has collaborated with Filipino music icon Jonathan Manalo by interpreting the latter's songs as a...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Vigan 'kutsera' included in 'Humans of the North' series showcasing North Luzon culture, traditions
1 day ago

Vigan 'kutsera' included in 'Humans of the North' series showcasing North Luzon culture, traditions

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
In celebration of the narratives that lend vibrancy to Philippine destinations, NLEX Corporation launched “Humans of...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
National Museums Month: Places to visit for nation building
2 days ago

National Museums Month: Places to visit for nation building

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, Jan Milo Severo, Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
October is Museums and Galleries Month, created by the government to underscore the importance of Filipino culture and heritage...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Baguio Diplomat Hotel conservation: From ghost hunting ground to cultural hub&nbsp;
3 days ago

Baguio Diplomat Hotel conservation: From ghost hunting ground to cultural hub 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
It might look like its current reputation now as a favorite ghost hunting ground every Halloween but in five years' time,...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Arthaland Century Pacific Tower unveils the CCP 21AM Collection
Sponsored
3 days ago

Arthaland Century Pacific Tower unveils the CCP 21AM Collection

3 days ago
Entitled “Details & Abstractions,” the exhibition brings together ethnographic artifacts and fine art prints from...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with