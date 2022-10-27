'Boom Panes': Kristine Lim translates most streamed Filipino songwriter Jonathan Manalo's songs into paintings

MANILA, Philippines — Artist Kristine Lim has collaborated with Filipino music icon Jonathan Manalo by interpreting the latter's songs as a series of artworks and installations, this as Manalo marks his 20th year in the music industry.

Not only do the pieces in the "Kuwento Ng Alon (As Told By The Waves)" exhibition pay tribute to Manalo as a respected songwriter; they also honor the different personalities who performed his songs.

Among the songs by Manalo that Lim visually interpreted are:

the award-winning "Tara, Tena,"

the "Pinoy Big Brother" theme "Pinoy Tayo,"

Gary Valenciano's "Ililigtas Ka Niya,"

Moira Dela Torre's "Hanggang Sa Huli,"

Vice Ganda's "Boom Panes,"

and Itchyworms' "Kabataang Pinoy."

Manalo is now the most streamed Filipino songwriter and record producer of all time with over 1.4 billion Spotify streams of music he penned and produced.

Following its launch at the Cultural Center of the Philippines, for the next 12 months, the exhibit — and an accompanying art book — will head to Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, China, Japan, London, France, USA, Canada, and Dubai.

The art book also includes essays by both Lim and Manalo, Monique Lopez-Ong, Cindel Tiausas, Cid Reyes, and National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab.

All proceeds from "Kuwento Ng Alon (As Told By The Waves)" will be donated to four selected beneficiaries. To know more, visit www.kuwentongalon.com or follow KuwentoNgAlon on Facebook and Instagram.

