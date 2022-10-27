^

Arts and Culture

'Boom Panes': Kristine Lim translates most streamed Filipino songwriter Jonathan Manalo's songs into paintings

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 27, 2022 | 9:07am
'Boom Panes': Kristine Lim translates most streamed Filipino songwriter Jonathan Manalo's songs into paintings
Composite images of Kristine Lim and Jonathan Manalo
The STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — Artist Kristine Lim has collaborated with Filipino music icon Jonathan Manalo by interpreting the latter's songs as a series of artworks and installations, this as Manalo marks his 20th year in the music industry.

Not only do the pieces in the "Kuwento Ng Alon (As Told By The Waves)" exhibition pay tribute to Manalo as a respected songwriter; they also honor the different personalities who performed his songs.

Among the songs by Manalo that Lim visually interpreted are:

  • the award-winning "Tara, Tena,"
  • the "Pinoy Big Brother" theme "Pinoy Tayo,"
  • Gary Valenciano's "Ililigtas Ka Niya,"
  • Moira Dela Torre's "Hanggang Sa Huli,"
  • Vice Ganda's "Boom Panes,"
  • and Itchyworms' "Kabataang Pinoy."

Manalo is now the most streamed Filipino songwriter and record producer of all time with over 1.4 billion Spotify streams of music he penned and produced. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by One Music PH (@onemusicph)

Following its launch at the Cultural Center of the Philippines, for the next 12 months, the exhibit — and an accompanying art book — will head to Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, China, Japan, London, France, USA, Canada, and Dubai.

The art book also includes essays by both Lim and Manalo, Monique Lopez-Ong, Cindel Tiausas, Cid Reyes, and National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab.

All proceeds from "Kuwento Ng Alon (As Told By The Waves)" will be donated to four selected beneficiaries. To know more, visit www.kuwentongalon.com or follow KuwentoNgAlon on Facebook and Instagram.

RELATED: National Museums Month: Places to visit for nation building

JONATHAN MANALO

KRISTINE LIM
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Boom Panes': Kristine Lim translates most streamed Filipino songwriter Jonathan Manalo's songs into paintings
1 hour ago

'Boom Panes': Kristine Lim translates most streamed Filipino songwriter Jonathan Manalo's songs into paintings

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Artist Kristine Lim has collaborated with Filipino music icon Jonathan Manalo by interpreting the latter's songs as a...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Vigan 'kutsera' included in 'Humans of the North' series showcasing North Luzon culture, traditions
23 hours ago

Vigan 'kutsera' included in 'Humans of the North' series showcasing North Luzon culture, traditions

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
In celebration of the narratives that lend vibrancy to Philippine destinations, NLEX Corporation launched “Humans of...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Filipino Values Month: NCCA announces Filipino culture 'shorts,' November projects
1 day ago

Filipino Values Month: NCCA announces Filipino culture 'shorts,' November projects

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The National Commission for Culture & the Arts lined up a series of media projects for the "Bálay Pinoy" celebration...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
National Museums Month: Places to visit for nation building
1 day ago

National Museums Month: Places to visit for nation building

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, Jan Milo Severo, Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
October is Museums and Galleries Month, created by the government to underscore the importance of Filipino culture and heritage...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Baguio Diplomat Hotel conservation: From ghost hunting ground to cultural hub&nbsp;
2 days ago

Baguio Diplomat Hotel conservation: From ghost hunting ground to cultural hub 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
It might look like its current reputation now as a favorite ghost hunting ground every Halloween but in five years' time,...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Arthaland Century Pacific Tower unveils the CCP 21AM Collection
Sponsored
2 days ago

Arthaland Century Pacific Tower unveils the CCP 21AM Collection

2 days ago
Entitled “Details & Abstractions,” the exhibition brings together ethnographic artifacts and fine art prints from...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with