12th Tam-Awan International Arts Festival highlights artists' rights, protection

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 17, 2022 | 4:50pm
Coffee art is gaining popularity among artists and participants alike and was one of the featured workshops at the recently held 12th Tam-Awan International Arts Festival in Baguio City.
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit

 

BAGUIO, Philippines — Intellectual property proponents, creatives and artists came together to support the signing of the memorandum of understanding between artist group Chanum Foundation, Inc. and the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) held at the 12th Tam-Awan International Arts Festival (TIAF) in Baguio City. 

The highly anticipated international arts festival was staged from October 5 to 9 with attendees trooping to the renowned arts haven, Tam-Awan Village in Pinsao, to celebrate artistry, culture and craftsmanship. The event was organized by Chanum Foundation, Inc. in partnership with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA). 

"Kami po ay nagko-commit na we will continue to pursue the protection of intellectual property of our creatives, of our inventors, kasami na rin po doon mga entrepreneurs," said IPOPHL Director General Rowel Barba. 

Barba said they have already conducted more than 200 webinars on intellectual property and they hope to do more as an attached agency of the Department of Trade and Industry as part of their mandate of protecting intellectual property. 

"Hopefully, marami din pong participants ang makikinig sa mga sessions namin sapagkat nakita po namin na karamihan sa mga artists namin, hindi nila alam ang kanilang karapatan. 'Yan po ang biggest challenge sa amin," Barba added.  

NCCA Chairman Escalante shared that his office is likewise happy to report that artist and public participation in culture and arts-related activities have increased even during the pandemic. He sees this as a good sign as their virtual activities have accumulated more than 100,000 views and even reached overseas Filipinos.  

"Harinawa, ito'y magpatuloy para maging maayos at mas lalo pang mapalaganap ang produkto, kultura at sining ng mga Pilipino," Escalante said. 

The five-day affair saw workshops that included acrylic painting, coffee art, jewelry-making, sand art, mono print, and digital art.  

A series of seminars were led by lawyers Fernan Dizon, Exequiel Valerio and Jeremy Bayaras on copyright, resale rights and copyright registration. Jaet Braza did a lecture on the "okir" designs of Southern Philippines. 
 
A beautiful new mural on the walls of Tam-Awan Village was unveiled on the last day of the festival. 

The festival also held a series of art caravans for the benefit of the Santol Central School in La Union. TIAF is backed by the City Government of Baguio and the Province of Benguet with the Department of Tourism – Cordillera. 

 

 

