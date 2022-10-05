^

National Teachers' Day: Get access to over 30 US schools, scholarships at Manila education fair

Maridol Ranoa-Bismark - Philstar.com
October 5, 2022 | 11:52am
Over 30 US colleges and universities are joining this  annual event, which allows students, parents, and school administrators to interact with admissions officers from participating US colleges and universities to learn about academic programs, admission procedures, scholarship and financial aid options, and student visa applications.
MANILA, Philippines — Today’s celebration of World Teachers’ Day assumes greater meaning, with the holding of the 6th Education USA Philippines Fair on Saturday, October 8, 3 to 6 p.m. in the Grand Atrium of Shangri-La Plaza, Mandaluyong City.

Present are:

  • Arizona State University;
  • Bowling Green State University;
  • California Baptist University;
  • California College of the Arts;
  • California State University – Chico;
  • California State University – Northridge;
  • Calvin University;
  • Carnegie Mellon University;
  • Cascadia Community College;
  • Citrus College;
  • Clark College;
  • Clark University;
  • Drexel University;
  • Elgin Community College;
  • Foothill + De Anza Colleges;
  • Full Sail University;
  • George Mason University;
  • Hawaii Pacific University;
  • Lewis University;
  • New York Institute of Technology;
  • Northeastern State University;
  • Nova Southeastern University;
  • Pearson (PTE Academic);
  • St. Francis College;
  • SUNY at Albany;
  • University of Arizona;
  • University of Colorado at Boulder;
  • University of Nebraska – Lincoln;
  • University of Oregon;
  • University of Rochester;
  • University of San Francisco;
  • and Youngstown State University.

“The U.S. higher education landscape is one of America’s best assets. Its scope, diversity, and creativity are unmatched by any other higher education system worldwide,” said US Embassy Cultural Affairs Officer Nina Lewis.

This event is free and open to the public. Interested parties can register as early as now at https://educationusaph.org/EdUSAFair2022.

EducationUSA provides free advice to prospective international students in over 170 countries and offers students resources and tools to help navigate the five steps to U.S. study: researching schools, identifying financing, completing the application, obtaining a student visa, and preparing for departure. There are more than 4,700 accredited higher education institutions in the United States, and an EducationUSA adviser can help students narrow their options, define priorities, and plan their college careers. EducationUSA can also assist students in exploring scholarship and financial assistance opportunities. Learn more about EducationUSA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/educationusa.ph or on Twitter at @EducationUSA_PH.

or sign in with