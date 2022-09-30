Malabon choir defeats 10 Asian countries at international competition

MANILA, Philippines — The Malabon Concert Singers concluded its first Southeast Asian tour with a Championship trophy in the Open Choir Category, while their conductor, Anthony Go Villanueva, was awarded as the best conductor at the 2nd Ken Steven International Choral Competition in Indonesia.

The group competed against 10 other choirs from Asia. It showcased its best form as it performed classic pieces and gospel music. The choir also opened the gala presentations as it performed first among all other competing choirs on the first day.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Villanueva said he’s delighted for winning the competition with the group, which was formed only 19 months ago.

“First of all, let me just say how incredible it is to have journeyed with the Malabon Concert Singers on our very first Southeast Asian tour. Having formed this choir 19 months ago makes me feel that there is more that awaits this group. When we have decided to join this 2nd Ken Steven International Choral Competition, I have no other words to say but ‘bring it on',” Villanueva said.

“Bring it on because for such a young group, it will be a very good exposure and learning experience for all the members; bring it on because it will bring the group to the international stage and eventually start to leave an indelible imprint in the choral scene. Now more than ever, we are grateful to all of those who have been giving their support to the group and for making this journey a success. Lastly, it takes courage, strength, and determination to have achieved such a feat. Besting 10 other choirs from the continent is no joke. Not to mention that I have received the Best Conductor award, my second, is a humbling distinction bestowed upon me. Remember, the best is yet to come. And as we have titled this tour, I say, 'We Arise',” he added.

The Malabon Concert Singers is the first Philippine Choir to receive an international recognition in a face-to-face choir competition during pandemic after winning at the 5th Biñan National Choral Competition and bagging the championship at the Virtual Christmas Choral Competition of fhe Soul Sounds Academy in Sri Lanka. This is the last leg of the group's tour of Southeast Asia.

“As the choir's creative and artistic director, I am really proud of the choir's achievements. During the three months of rehearsing for the competition, I really saw the group's commitment and discipline. The group made many adjustments and sacrifices to achieve this win,” Briliant Juan, the group’s creative director, said.

