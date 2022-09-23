Artist Kristine Lim’s ‘artvocacy’ sustains typhoon victims

Kristine Lim (left) is on a mission to teach indigenous and local children about art and God.

MANILA, Philippines — No one knows devastation like artist-missionary Kristine Lim does.

This University of the Philippines "Cum Laude" graduate had a paranoid personality disorder before she lost her son John.

But thanks to her deep Christian faith and persistence to triumph over her inner demons, Lim morphed into a purpose-driven, fulfilled person, ready to lend a helping hand.

She bounced back through her solo painting exhibit “Almost There,” which supported pandemic frontliners and those who lost their jobs. It was sold out even before it began.

Trauma debriefing

Today, Lim continues her “artvocacy” by holding trauma debriefing for typhoon victims and those suffering from the COVID-19 crisis.

Picture this: a comely lady in jeans and t-shirt gathers a handful of children in a humble barangay. She opens a portable case filled with art materials like paint brushes, watercolor and others. She props the art case on the ground. Now, it doubles as easel stand.

The children and others who flock to Lim’s sessions also hear God’s word, which Lim injects into her mini-tutorials. Thus, she shoots two birds with one stone. She helps people cope through art and gives them a dose of spiritual vitamins too.

“We are here, so we can leave a legacy for generations beyond our own through artists who make art that’s able to do something beyond art; beyond their canvas, themselves, and the exhibit halls,” said Lim.

Lim’s pro-life stance makes her support Sustainable PH, a non-profit organization that promotes sustainability through "Greenovation." She is the group’s Director of Culture and Arts.

And since her faith sustained her in her darkest hours, Kristine co-founded Christian+Collective, which spreads God’s word through workshops and art activities. Proceeds from her exhibits and shows go to this advocacy, which helps small community churches.

Meanwhile, Lim channels her way with words in her column, “Created to Create,” in SustainablePh.org.

Series of exhibits

You think these activities will burn her out? Far from it.

On September 27, she will launch her art interpretations of Original Pinoy Music (OPM) composer-singer-producer Jonathan Manalo’s songs in Cultural Center of the Philippines' (CCP) main lobby. The event also kick-starts the celebration of Manalo’s 20th anniversary in the music industry and the coffee table book "Kuwento ng Alon."

Lim’s art installations move to Fort Santiago, Intramuros, Manila on September 27 to October 27. Her works will also be further exhibited in Art Lounge Manila, Molito, Alabang on September 28 to October 14, and in Resorts World Manila on October 15 to 21. They will have an international tour from October 2022 to September 2023.

“God didn’t just create us to build careers. We are here because we have a mission. Are you willing and prepared for yours?” Lim poses a challenge.

(Those who want to help NGOs (non-governmental organizations) behind Artists on a Mission Workshops may contact Teacher Celine Tojos or Lita Teodosio at +63 917 530 8847, +63 925 546 4637 and +63 935 031 9931).

RELATED: Indian artist mounts advocacy exhibit in Manila to protect endangered wildlife