^

Arts and Culture

'The Phantom of the Opera' to close on Broadway after 35 years

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 17, 2022 | 10:16am
'The Phantom of the Opera' to close on Broadway after 35 years
'The Phantom of the Opera'
STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit sensation "The Phantom of the Opera," the longest-running musical on Broadway, will be ending its run in February 2023.

The production was shut down at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, reopening in October 2021 but ticket sales wavered at the turn of the year coupled by the spread of the Omicron variant.

The show's producer Cameron Mackintosh, a frequent collaborator of Webber, vowed in a statement that "The Phantom of the Opera" would stage a Broadway comeback sometime in the future.

"There is no doubt that Andrew Lloyd Webber’s masterpiece will continue to enchant audiences in London (West End) and around the world – and one day will return to Broadway,” said Mackintosh.

"The Phantom of the Opera" debuted on Broadyway's Majestic Theatre in January 1988 and has drawn audiences of all ages to watch the story of Christine, Raoul, and the titular phantom.

At the 1988 Tonys the production won seven awards including Best Musical, Best Direction for the late Hal Prince, and Best Performance by a Leading Actor (Musical) for Michael Crawford.

Other well-known musical by Webber include "Cats," "Evita," "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," and most-recently "Cinderella."

RELATED: Sarah Brightman promises 'intimate but spectacular' Christmas Manila concert

ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER

BROADWAY

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
'The Phantom of the Opera' to close on Broadway after 35 years
1 hour ago

'The Phantom of the Opera' to close on Broadway after 35 years

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit sensation "The Phantom of the Opera," the longest-running musical on Broadway, will be ending its...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
MIBF: &lsquo;We&rsquo;re not afraid of Big Bad Wolf&rsquo;
Exclusive
2 hours ago

MIBF: ‘We’re not afraid of Big Bad Wolf’

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
“Big Bad Wolf? We’re not afraid of Big Bad Wolf!”
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Filipino artists Leeroy New, TRNZ venture into NFTs
3 days ago

Filipino artists Leeroy New, TRNZ venture into NFTs

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
September and October will see a lot of concerts featuring Filipino artists and visiting Asian acts.
Arts and Culture
fbtw
What to expect as Museo Pambata reopens
3 days ago

What to expect as Museo Pambata reopens

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
After being closed for over two years and holding events virtually, Museo Pambata is ready to reopen its doors to the pu...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Viva Pel&iacute;cula! Mexico marks 212th independence with Cine Mexico return to Philippine theaters
3 days ago

Viva Película! Mexico marks 212th independence with Cine Mexico return to Philippine theaters

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
After three years since it was last held, the Cine México film festival is back to strengthen the bridge between Mexican...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Baguio native to represent Philippines in global street dance competition
3 days ago

Baguio native to represent Philippines in global street dance competition

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Mickey Yatar plans to do more physical training given the weather contrasts between the Philippines and South Africa, with...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with