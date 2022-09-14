^

Arts and Culture

Filipino artists Leeroy New, TRNZ venture into NFTs

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 14, 2022 | 10:35am
Filipino artists Leeroy New, TRNZ venture into NFTs
Filipino artist Leeroy New is among the guest speakers for B+Abble, a contemporary design and arts festival on September 17 in Emerald Events Place in Antipolo. The festival created and organized by Buensalido+Architects, one of the country’s most innovative and progressive architecture firms. Registration is now available via bit.ly/babble2022reg. Email Buensalido+Architects at [email protected], or send a message to Buensalido+Architects on Facebook or Instagram.
MANILA, Philippines — September and October will see a lot of Filipino acts busy with concerts.

Leading the pack is SB19 with their sold-out kickoff concert of the "Where You At Tour" (WYAT) in Smart Araneta Coliseum. The Juans will have two shows while K-pop girl group Bugaboo will perform for the first time in the Philippines. 

SB19 to stage first world tour

SB19 sold out its September 17 concert within 24 hours of its announcement. They also recently released their latest single, "Where You At," which now has more than 1 million views. 

After their Araneta concert, "WYAT" will head on to Cebu (October 1), Clark (October 8), and Davao (October 15). They have yet to announce the venue and tickecting for their Dubai, New York, Los Angeles and Singapore stops.

Pinoy, global acts at G Music Fest

On the same day on September 17, Filipino and global acts will headline the hybrid staging of Globe GDay's G Music Fest. 

Homegrown talents The Juans, Kaia, Matthaios, Unique, I Belong to the Zoo, JOEM, Lola Amour, Arthur MIguel and Paul Pablo are among those who will entertain the festival goers. International acts include Thai indie-pop, neo-soul singer-songwriter Phum Viphurit and K-pop act BugABoo, who will perform live in the Philippines for the first time. 

This year’s G Music Fest will be a hybrid event, with the live experience hosted at the Globe Circuit Event Grounds, Ayala Malls Circuit, Makati, and also streamed online through Globe VH Metaverse.

The Juans' debut concert

After their stint at the G Music Fest, The Juans will stage their debut concert dubbed “The Juans Live in Araneta” at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on October 23. 

Composed of four members — Carl Guevarra, Japs Mendoza, RJ Cruz and Chael Adriano — they are the hitmakers behind hit songs like "Dulo," "Hatid," and "Hindi Tayo Pwede." 

More than a music fest

Apart from being an anticipated music fest, Globe's G Day will also highlight installation art and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on September 17.

Celebrated contemporary artist-designer Leeroy New will showcase his larger-than-life art installations. New, who hails from General Santos City, previously had his works showcased at the Singapore Biennale, Fukuoka Asian Art Triennial, and more recently, at Palais de Tokyo, Biennale of Sydney, Honolulu Triennale, and Somerset House. 

Another artist who will share his talent is TRNZ, who ventures into the world of NFTs. His past work has been exhibited in Hong Kong, Europe, South Korea, Jakarta, Los Angeles and New York, with an upcoming exhibition in Paris. 

TRNZ is the exclusive artist of Superordinary Friends, a collection of unique avatars each holding iconic food items. These limited edition illustrations combine quirky visual appeal with nuanced storytelling and will be launched in October.

Festivalgoers will also have the chance to own their first NFT through Globe’s partnership with MetaverseGo!. The two brands have joined forces to create Gudi, a unique NFT in celebration of 917 #ExtraGDay and can be redeemed using Globe Rewards points. They will also have chance to enjoy Gaming (GGWP), Korean (Kmmunity Ph) and Anime (Sugoi Society) activities and merch collections by using their Globe Rewards Points.

The G Music Fest Festival Pass regular sale period is until September 17. Festival passes may be redeemed for 15 Globe Rewards Points via the Globe One app or a special price of P917 via Tickelo during the pre-selling period, and 30 Globe Rewards Points via the Globe One app or P1,500 via Tickelo during the regular sale. 

