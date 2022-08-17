^

'Artiquities': Filipino art gallery focuses on sustainable art to reduce waste

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 17, 2022 | 3:46pm
'Artiquities': Filipino art gallery focuses on sustainable art to reduce waste
"As much as we can, we like to add art to the spaces we design. This collaboration with our artist, AR Manalo, is one for the books," Jas Ancheta Interiors said in an Instagram post.
MANILA, Philippines — Jas Ancheta Interiors is entering its sixth year as an interior design firm by embracing a new philosophy around the use of sustainable art.

This is an extension of the firm's initial philosophy of bringing together vintage and modern styles for their clients as visualized by founder Jasmine Ancheta.

Among the firm's past projects include the Southbank café and cocktail bar in Alabang, very near where the company is based, and The Suites in Bonifacio Global City.

Now, the company will be incorporating more eco-friendly fixtures as well as optimize spaces to better promote energy efficiency and waste reduction.

Four years ago, Jasmine and her husband Allan, an art collector, established The Cabinet at Canterbury gallery under the firm, which will now be looking to provide artwork made from sustainable materials which they have dubbed "artiquities" — a portmanteau of "art" and "antiquities."

"Art tells more stories about our clients... [seeing] a piece in someone's homes, you get an idea of their personality or character," said Jasmine. "Art is what completes the puzzle piece in every design challenge we take on."

The Cabinet at Canterbury features many pieces that the couple obtained from their travels and local creatives from established artists like Richard Buxani and Ram Mallari, to up-and-coming ones like Karen Castrillo-Villaseñor.

To further help clients, The Cabinet at Canterbury began this year its free art consultancy services for aspiring collectors and enthusiasts, assisting them from the basics of collecting to completing pieces with one's space.

'To disrupt is to improve'

Allan shared with Philstar.com his thoughts about the phrase "art should disturb," which stems from Cesar A. Cruz's quote, "Art should comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable."

The collector believes that art being "disruptive" is meant to improve on the styles or expressions that came before it, citing one of his mentors the late National Artist Arturo Luz as an example when compared to previous maestros like Guillermo Tolentino and Fernando Amorsolo, both National Artists, too.

Allan also gave his opinion against the commercializing of art and making "art for profit" as he believes that an artist who truly puts a lot of effort in their works would understand its value to them personally.

But from a customer's point of view, Allan said that if a client sees an artwork they like, they should purchase it without hesitation.

"Art should speak to you," he explained, adding that it's all part of trying to figure what kind of design appeals best to a person.

