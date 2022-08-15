History Month: What to expect as Ayala Museum reopens

MANILA, Philippines — The newly renovated Ayala Museum officially opened last August 3 and it has a treat for families who want to explore Philippine history together.

Families can book a tour at the museum with its "Family Mornings" promo from August 17 to 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m as announced on its Facebook page. A child gets free admission for every paying adult.

It is a great way of family bonding and learning as the museum has revamped its permanent exhibitions on Philippine Pre-colonial Gold, Indigenous Textiles and Southeast Asian Trade Ware Ceramics from the museum’s collection. These are located at the fourth floor. These exhibitions are part of the "Crossroads of Civilizations," which tells how the country’s identity, imagery, and ingenuity were shaped by a millennium of interactions within Asia and beyond.

The Visible Storage exhibit is added on the same floor where visitors can view a portion of the archaeological, ethnographic, fine arts, and historical objects in Ayala Museum’s collection.

Take a look at the new exhibitions:

'Skeins of Knowledge, Threads of Wisdom'

The textiles in the exhibit came from the Mercedes Zobel Collection, including examples she donated to Ayala Museum. These were textiles from various other collectors, who include Ricardo Baylosis and Floy Quintos. It is curated by Patricia Araneta, Ph.D.

"This exhibition is a moment to make today’s Filipinos aware that among our indigenous communities are living examples of how we might be able to restore some balance in our lives, in our country, and among global communities. It places the textiles in the context of community, environment, culture, tradition, spirit, and matter," reads the exhibition's note on its website.

'Ceramics and Cultural Currency: Exchanges of Pottery and Prestige'

It has been established that large quantities of Chinese and Southeast Asian trade ceramics were found in the Philippine archipelago.

Curated by Kenneth Esguerra and Marinella Andrea Mina, the exhibit examines the practical, social, economic, and spiritual values that Filipinos ascribed to these trade wares over a millennium of exchange.

Over 100 ceramic pieces in the exhibit are from a long-term loan from the Roberto T. Villanueva Collection, which is said to be one of the most comprehensive collections of ceramics found in the Philippines.

'Gold of Ancestors: Pre-colonial Treasures in the Philippines'

Originally opened in 2008, the "Gold of Ancestors" exhibition has been refreshed for a new generation. This exhibition of more than 1,000 archaeological gold objects celebrates the cultures that flourished before the Spanish colonization of the islands.

The precious objects in this exhibition were recovered in the Philippines in various archaeological contexts, often in association with 10th to 12th century Chinese export ceramics.

This exhibit is curated by Florina Capistrano-Baker, Ph.D.

Still on view at the Ayala Museum are "Intertwined: Transpacific, Transcultural Philippines," "Landscape into Painting: Fernando Zobel Serie Blanca," "Dioramas of Philippine History," Filipinas Heritage Library’s "Liberation: War & Hope," "Ayala Museum: In Microcosm," and the "Globe Digital Gallery."

Prebooked admissions, timed entries, and limited capacity on admissions are in place at the Ayala Museum to ensure safety protocol and proper hygiene are observed. Tickets and visitor guidelines are available through www.ayalamuseum.org.

