The Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation unveils brand new logos, taglines

MANILA, Philippines — The Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation (RMAF) unveiled two brand new logos as it gears up for its 65th anniversary celebrations in 2023. As the foundation further emphasizes its roots as an Asian Award organization, the two new logos are reflections of its role in transforming the human condition in the region and the rest of the world.

The first logo revealed is for the foundation. Established through a generous endowment by the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, the foundation is synonymous to the greatness of spirit of its namesake, Ramon Magsaysay, the 7th President of the Philippines.

The refreshed logo bears Magsaysay’s iconic image set in a simple typeface. The Foundation has also adopted a new tagline—“Transforming Asia. Inspiring the world.”—to perfectly capture its mission of celebrating transformative leadership in the region.

The foundation has also updated the logo for the Ramon Magsaysay Award. Globally known as Asia’s premier prize and highest honor, its logo is enhanced to mirror the unique brand of servant leadership espoused by the Ramon Magsaysay Laureates.

In a statement, RMAF Chairman Aurelio Montinola 3rd shared, “The Foundation is undergoing some very exciting transitions. As custodians of one of Asia’s strongest legacy brands, we need to ensure that the Foundation and the Award will remain relevant for future generations. Our brand refresh captures the bold new directions we are taking in celebrating Greatness of Spirit in Asia.”

The Foundation collaborated with Philippine-based creative agency Grupo Agatep for its brand refresh. Norman Agatep, president and managing director, shared, “The inspiration will always be our beloved President Ramon Magsaysay, his legacy, and his Greatness of Spirit. We embodied all these by borrowing elements from logos past and by melding them together in a more contemporary fashion to appeal to audiences today.”

For her part, RMAF President Susan Afan said, “We are truly excited for this new phase of the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation. Starting with our refreshed website, logos and taglines, we are simultaneously simplifying and modernizing our identity while still paying homage to our unique heritage as an Asian organization. This opens up many opportunities to create incredible new energies as we continue making Asia a better and kinder place for all.”

Beginning August 1, the new logos will appear on the foundation’s website, rmaward.asia, and all of its official social media channels. The new logos will likewise be used for the 64th Ramon Magsaysay Awards Festival Season this year.

The 64th Ramon Magsaysay Awards Festival Season will commence on August 31, the birth anniversary of President Magsaysay. The 2022 Ramon Magsaysay Awardees will be announced via an online global event.