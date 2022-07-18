Philippines' 'dying' arts revived at Binibining Pilipinas National Costume 2022

From left: Joanna Day's costume by Jun Samson Pugat puts emphasis on sustainability with its inspiration taken from Puni, a dying leaf-weaving art practiced in Bulacan; Patricia Ann Tan's national costume gives pride and pays homage to the Rodeo Masbateño Festival. It portrays a take on the rural countryside lifestyle of Masbate City's unique and rich culture. The cowgirl-inspired costume with Filipiniana sleeves made of twine and rope usually used in rodeo.

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidates walked the stage at last Saturday's National Costume show held in New Frontier Theater.

Western Samar's Natasha Ellema Jung proudly wore her costume named Lara. Designed by Daniel Guarino, the costume puts the spotlight on Samarnon weavers of banig.

Binibini 10 Fatima Kate Bisan of Sarangani wore her costume made of recycled materials. Walking the stage with a large jar as headpiece, the sustainable garb represents the Munato Festival, a tribute to the first people of Pinol cave in Sarangani where anthropomorphic jars were discovered. The costume was designed by Garvy Molinos Terrado.

Misamis Oriental's Esel Mae Pabillaran looked like a queen with her costume called Laga Hu Kuyamis. Swirling the voluminous skirt while dancing in place, Pabillaran looked like the queen of Misamis with its woven coconut fibers, wooden beads and coconut shell spangles and tassels. The costume designed by Joshua Cyrus Ortega Dos also symbolizes the unity among Lumads, Christians and Muslims.

Binibini 12 Leslie Avila stands out in her royal-inspired T'boli weaves ensemble washed in beautiful hues of pink from head to toe, taking inspiration from Mindanao's famous pink mosque. Her garb is an ode to the historic outfit of Bailabi Nu Sultan Kudarat. Bailabi means queen in Moro language.

Like her last name, she is ready to take flight as she carries the sarimanok on her head and hand, the mythical creature believed to be a medium to the spirit world. Costume designer is Jay-R Gamboa Flores.

Patricia Ann Tan's entry is as uniquely entertaining as her costume that comes in two parts -- the cowgirl-inspired get up and a detachable piece that features full-bodied cows on her side and the looming head of a cow above her head.



Tan gives tribute to her hometown's famous Rodeo Festival, an annual celebration that showcases Masbate's cattle and livestock industry. Costume is designed by Kennedy Jhon Gasper and Mark Anthony Pimentel.

Joanna Day knows the importance of the environment as a dive master. Her costume by Jun Samson Pugat puts emphasis on sustainability with its inspiration taken from Puni, a dying leaf-weaving art practiced in Bulacan.



Puni is a Tagalog term that means "to beautify or to decorate." Leaves can be formed into anything such as birds, fishes or made into palaspas for the Lenten season.

Pageant regular Nyca Mae Bernardo's costume includes a flower arbor, aptly designed to suit the Halamanan Festival of Bulacan.



The radio host looks like a forest nymph wearing a modern Filipiniana made from singkaban, a shaving bamboo art from Bulacan. Designed by Marbin Garcia, her arbor is adorned with crystals, beads and butterflies creating a whimsical effect.

The sarimanok again made an appearance with Binibini 16 Jeriza Uy's national costume by Mark Joseph Sayad.



The Davao City candidate's costume is done in yellow accented with a colorful sarimanok headpiece.

