5th Ortigas Art Festival broadens to celebrate more forms of Filipino art â€“ hereâ€™s what to expect

5th Ortigas Art Festival broadens to celebrate more forms of Filipino art – here’s what to expect

MANILA, Philippines — On its fifth edition, the Ortigas Art Festival broadens to celebrate Filipino art in many forms, and becomes a spectacle of expression and creativity.

“This year’s festival paints a broader stroke of Philippine art where we encompass more art forms from visual art to film, dance and even pottery,” head curator Renato “Mang Ato” Habulan said at the launch of Ortigas Art Festival.

“We want to show the diversity of talents across many disciplines Filipino artists have and we are honored to present all of those–and more–through this year’s exhibit and festivities,” Habulan continued.

Running from July 7 until August 7 at the East Wing of Estancia in Pasig City, the festival will showcase a wider variety of Filipino arts and culture. Here’s what you can expect:

1. Painting and sculpture

Painting and sculpture feature works from local galleries Agos Studios, Bastedor Art Project, Vmeme Contemporary Art Gallery, Linangan Art Residency, Red Lab Gallery, Thombayan Art Space and Makiling Art Studio.

Also on the spotlight are celebrated visual artists Rita Bustamante and Rico Lascano.

2. Film and photography

The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) and Born in Film will lead showcases for film and photography. Expect retrospectives and late-night screenings of restored Philippine films, and from National Artists for film during the festival.

FDCP will also be holding its 2nd Vertical Cinema Contest during the festival.

An exhibit of 2,000 inspiring photos from around the world will also be staged.

3. Performing arts and fashion

Performing arts and fashion will see Ballet Works Manila hold special performances during the Vernissage on July 7 and on July 31.

The Fashion Designers Association of the Philippines will be presenting some of its best designs and creations throughout the month-long event.

4. ArtisTree

ArtisTree will have the Learning Tree Child Growth Center that will showcase some of the masterpieces of its alumni, teachers and students from preschool, grade school and high school.

They will also be holding several workshops such as painting, 3D art, paper cutting, paper sculptures, pottery and oil pastel drawing for children and adults alike.

5. Workshops

FDCP and Born in Film will also conduct workshops on cinematography, storytelling and film editing. In addition, Born in Film will be conducting creative visual storyline and mobile photography workshops, which are perfect for film buffs and photography enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, those interested in getting their hands into pottery can also join the pottery sessions led by Big Mac for both adults and children—exclusive to Ortigas Community Card members.

“What we want in this year’s iteration is to introduce Filipinos to the works of some of the country’s best while stoking their interest and appreciation for Philippine art,” said Helen Mirasol, art patron and one of the co-founders of Ortigas Art Festival.

As such, also invited at this year’s festival is Ramon Santos, pride of Pasig City for being a National Artist for Music. He will be holding a special exhibit on the second floor, showcasing a wide variety of art forms and artistry to foster appreciation for Filipino art and artists.

Santos is a composer, conductor, musicologist and is currently the country’s foremost exponent of contemporary Filipino music.

“We believe that art has the power to connect people and uplift their spirits especially at trying times. We’ve proven that when we ran the festival during the two years under a pandemic. Now that we’re slowly recovering and embracing the new normal, we believe that there is no better time to show that Philippine art is alive and well and is for everyone to enjoy,” Architect Renee Bacani, vice president of Ortigas Malls, said.

“Through the Ortigas Art Festival, we reiterate our mission in bringing art to a wider audience and supporting the local art scene and community by including art in all its forms in this year’s celebrations,” she concluded.

Admission to Ortigas Art Festival is free. To get the full festival schedule, follow Ortigas Art Festival on Facebook and visit ortigasmalls.com for the latest info on upcoming events and activities.

