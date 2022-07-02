^

Ricky Lee reflects on moment he was named a National Artist

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 2, 2022 | 4:23pm
Ricky Lee reflects on moment he was named a National Artist
Screenwriter and National Artist Ricardo "Ricky" Lee
The STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — Screenwriter Ricardo "Ricky" Lee admitted that the realization he was a National Artist did not sink in until the morning after it was officially announced he was to be conferred.

Before the Parangal ng mga Pambansang Alagad ng Sining ceremony Friday, Ricky shared with Philstar.com about the day he learned he was going to be a National Artist.

Ricky said that he couldn't immediately react to news, rather he responded to the reactions of others who learned about it first like his assistants and the phone calls he received.

"Nagre-react ako sa reactions nila, hindi maka-sink in 'yung anuman nararamdaman ko," Ricky reflected.

It would remain that way until he woke up the next morning, and his thoughts immediately went to his fellow writers.

"Natuwa ako para sa mga workshoppers ko, mga kapwa ko writers dahil community kami," Ricky said. "And puwede kami ma-consider bilang 'community ng mga outsiders' pagdating sa industriya ng pelikula," pointing out the numerous times writers aren't credited.

Because of his conferral as a National Artist, Ricky now feels "nakapasok na kami, nahila ko sila paloob" and that gives him joy.

Joining Ricky in the 2022 batch of National Artists are actress Nora Aunor, writer Gemino Abad, choreographer Agnes Locsin, musician Fides Cuyugan-Asensio, and posthumously filmmaker Marilou Diaz-Abaya, playwright Tony Mabesa, and fashion designer Salvacion Lim-Higgins.

RELATED: Ricky Lee snubbed in 'Himala,' dedicates National Artist award to fellow suppressed writers

