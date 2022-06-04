'One Night Stand' to make grand return with 'ONLIVE!' show

MANILA, Philippines — "One Night Stand" will make a grand return to live performances as it puts on "ONLIVE!" this June 27th at Social House in Makati.

Show director John Mark Yap explained on Twitter that the "ONLIVE!" gets its name from the different musicals and movie adaptations that were streamed or released online, which can now be enjoyed live and in person.

"ONLIVE!" will feature songs from "Hamilton," "Dear Evan Hansen," "The Prom," Everybody's Talking About Jaime," "Tick, Tick...Boom!," "In The Heights," "West Side Story" and "Come From Away."

The show's title design borrows the letters from the musical's own title designs to spell out "ONLIVE!"

Performing at the show are Nica del Rosario, Adrian Lindayag, Cara Barredo, Sandino Martin, Justine Peña, with the participation of Phi Palmos.

Yap directs the show which will have musical direction by Fairley Asuncion. Yap even teased that "ONLIVE!" would be an extension of Pride Weekend celebrations.

The monthly cabaret initially performed every first Tuesday of the month at the 12 Monkeys Music Hall & Pub but had to pause live performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then "One Night Stand" has done online concerts where benefits have gone to members of the performing arts community affected by the pandemic before taking a break in July 2020.

"ONLIVE!" will take place at Social House in Ayala Malls Circuit Makati on June 27, 8 p.m. The door charge is P500 while table reservations can be directed to Social House.

