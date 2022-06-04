^

Arts and Culture

'One Night Stand' to make grand return with 'ONLIVE!' show

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 4, 2022 | 4:18pm
'One Night Stand' to make grand return with 'ONLIVE!' show
One Night Stand's "ONLIVE!"
Facebook / One Night Stand

MANILA, Philippines — "One Night Stand" will make a grand return to live performances as it puts on "ONLIVE!" this June 27th at Social House in Makati.

Show director John Mark Yap explained on Twitter that the "ONLIVE!" gets its name from the different musicals and movie adaptations that were streamed or released online, which can now be enjoyed live and in person.

"ONLIVE!" will feature songs from "Hamilton," "Dear Evan Hansen," "The Prom," Everybody's Talking About Jaime," "Tick, Tick...Boom!," "In The Heights," "West Side Story" and "Come From Away."

The show's title design borrows the letters from the musical's own title designs to spell out "ONLIVE!"

Performing at the show are Nica del Rosario, Adrian Lindayag, Cara Barredo, Sandino Martin, Justine Peña, with the participation of Phi Palmos.

Yap directs the show which will have musical direction by Fairley Asuncion. Yap even teased that "ONLIVE!" would be an extension of Pride Weekend celebrations.

The monthly cabaret initially performed every first Tuesday of the month at the 12 Monkeys Music Hall & Pub but had to pause live performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then  "One Night Stand" has done online concerts where benefits have gone to members of the performing arts community affected by the pandemic before taking a break in July 2020.

"ONLIVE!" will take place at Social House in Ayala Malls Circuit Makati on June 27, 8 p.m. The door charge is P500 while table reservations can be directed to Social House.

RELATED: Lin-Manuel Miranda and his ‘very special affinity’ with Pinoys

ONE NIGHT STAND
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Portugal at last gets to marvel at its crown jewels
6 hours ago

Portugal at last gets to marvel at its crown jewels

By Agence France-Presse,Agence France-Presse | 6 hours ago
It has taken 227 years, but Portugal's stunning crown jewels have finally gone on display in a giant strong room inside the...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Egyptian antiques seized from New York's Met in Louvre probe
1 day ago

Egyptian antiques seized from New York's Met in Louvre probe

1 day ago
New York prosecutors have seized five Egyptian antiques from the Metropolitan Museum of Art as part of an international trafficking...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Karen Davila proud mom over first art show of son with autism
2 days ago

Karen Davila proud mom over first art show of son with autism

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 2 days ago
Kapamilya news anchor Karen Davila shared her proud moment as a mother as her son with autism mounted his first art...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Man arrested after smearing Mona Lisa with cake at Louvre
2 days ago

Man arrested after smearing Mona Lisa with cake at Louvre

By Agence France-Presse,Agence France-Presse | 2 days ago
A 36-year-old man was arrested and placed in psychiatric care after he smeared a glass screen encasing the Mona Lisa with...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
NFT artist claims Anna Delvey has not paid back for past art exhibition
3 days ago

NFT artist claims Anna Delvey has not paid back for past art exhibition

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Anna Sorokin, better known as Anna Delvey, is looking to be in even bigger trouble after an art curator claimed Sorokin has...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
CoPiCon connects generations through toys, memorabilia, collective nostalgia
Exclusive
3 days ago

CoPiCon connects generations through toys, memorabilia, collective nostalgia

By Jap Tobias | 3 days ago
Collectors and pickers are on a mission to pass on our pop culture history to the new generations — one toy at a t...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with