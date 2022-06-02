^

Arts and Culture

Karen Davila proud mom over first art show of son with autism

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
June 2, 2022 | 2:18pm
Karen Davila takes pride in her son with autism who debuted his first art show.
Karen Davila via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya news anchor Karen Davila shared her proud moment as a mother as her son with autism mounted his first art exhibit.

Her son David showcased his paintings and sculptures at his art show, after taking a special visual arts course from The Vanguard Academy in Makati City.

“PROUD OF YOU DAVID. David and his classmates are closing the year with their first art exhibit – and for a good cause! These are all [David’s] paintings [and] sculptures but his classmates have beautiful works as well!” Karen wrote on the caption of her Instagram post on May 31. 

“For all of you who know David’s journey – you know how powerful a testimony this is of God’s grace [and] goodness!” she added.

Karen also explained the inspirations behind some of David's paintings through a video.

She added, "It makes me so proud to share David’s journey [and] his accomplishments because I know it will inspire other mothers with gifted [and] special kids to believe, commit [and] invest in developing their child!” 

Celebrities like singer Saab Magalona, actress Marjorie Barretto and Davila’s fellow broadcaster Julius Babao were among those who sent their congratulatory messages for David on the comments section of the post.

Davila also shared that all proceeds from the artworks in David’s exhibit will go to the Missionaries of the Poor. 

David's art show is running at The Vanguard Academy until Friday.

