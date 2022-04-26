Modernized Tinikling viral on social media

MANILA, Philippines — A modernized version of Tinikling danced by Filipino teens in a university in the USA went viral on social media.

Students from the Filipino Student Association at Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta held the "Halo Halo Mixer" on April 16, aiming to showcase the students' Pinoy culture.

“We served Filipino food (including Halo Halo) and performed traditional Filipino dances (tinikling, cariñosa, pandanggo sa ilaw) as well as modern dances that included a modernized version of tinikling,” Georgia Tech Filipino Student Association Vice President Erin Floresca told in an interview with The STAR.

“Through this event, we wanted to exhibit Filipino culture to our university, which we felt lacked significant Filipino representation. We also wanted to get more in touch with our culture by learning cultural Filipino dances,” Erin added.

Choreographer Ethan Ray said that he just tested the modern version of Tinikling and loved that the people enjoy it.

“Basically I’ve been doing tinikling for over ten years and I’ve always loved finding new ways to switch it up. So over the years I have tested new moves and watched videos of other people doing it. There’s a lot more to come!” Ethan said.

