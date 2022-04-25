Rachelle Ann Go reprises 'Les Miserables' role for UK, Ireland tour

Rachelle Ann Go will be returning to the role of Fantine

MANILA, Philippines — Rachelle Ann Go is set to play the role of Fantine again in the legendary musical "Les Miserables" for its upcoming United Kingdom and Ireland tour this May.

The UK-based Filipina actress first made global waves in 2014 for the West End revival of the hit musical "Miss Saigon," wherein she played the role of Gigi Van Tranh, then made her Broadway debut reprising the role of Gigi in the Broadway revival of "Miss Saigon" in March 2017.

Go first played the iconic role of Fantine in the West End production of "Les Miserables" in 2015, for the 30th anniversary staging of "Les Misérables" and during its Asian tour.

Rachelle’s upcoming reprising of the role of Fantine was announced by the show's production agency Thursday, April 21, through its Facebook page.

Last September 2021, Go played Fantine in “Les Miserables: The Staged Concert,” West End’s concert version of the hit musical in London, wherein she performed for six shows from August 31 to September 4.

"Les Miserables" is a musical is based on Victor Hugo’s French historical book of the same name published in 1862. Fantine is a young working-class woman who becomes pregnant by a wealthy scholar.

The Filipina singer also played Eliza Schuyler for the original London company of “Hamilton: An American Musical in 2017,” a performance that won her a Best Actress award from BroadwayWorld UK.

Go and her husband Martin Spies welcomed their first child in March 2021. The couple got married in 2018.

