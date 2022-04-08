^

Arts and Culture

'Girl in Red Coat' from 'Schindler's List' now helping Ukrainian refugees

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 8, 2022 | 1:40pm
'Girl in Red Coat' from 'Schindler's List' now helping Ukrainian refugees
Composite image of "The Girl in Red" from Schindler's List and an artist's render of the scene with Ukraine's colors
Artwork by @mrwhitefish via Oliwia Dabrowska's Instagram; Universal Pictures

MANILA, Philippines — One of the most powerful scenes in the Oscar-winning film "Schindler's List" is that of a little girl wearing a red coat, the only appearance of color in the otherwise black-and-white movie.

Her second appearance in the film remains a harrowing reminder of the atrocities of fascism, the Nazi movement, and warfare, the latter of which can be seen right now in the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The girl, played by former Polish actress Oliwia Dabrowska, is now 32 years old and very much like the movie's protagonist Oskar Schindler (portrayed by Liam Neeson) is doing what she can to offer help by assisting civilians trying to flee the war.

Last month, Oliwia posted on Instagram an artist's render of her scene from "Schindler's List," but instead of wearing red she is draped in blue against yellow — the colors of Ukraine's flag.

"She always the symbol of hope. Let her be it again," she said in the caption.

 

 

Other posts show that Oliwia went to the border of Poland and Ukraine to help arriving refugees and asked for more assisstance, aid, and support on social media.

"Every ittle bit helps... I'm scared, but that only motivates me more to help refugees," she wrote.

Her latest update was announcing success to provide first aid kits to Ukrainian sodiers, setting up a program for donation, and active participation.

Oliwia was only three years old when she appeared in "Schindler's List," which is why director Steven Spielberg asked her not to watch the film until she was 18. She, however, saw it when she was 11. Though initially horrified and ashamed of her participation, she now recognizes the movie's importance and is proud to be part of the production.



 

RELATED: Philippines earns place in Holocaust Museum for saving more Jews than Schindler

RUSSIA-UKRAINE

SCHINDLER

UKRAINE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
April is National Literary Month
7 days ago

April is National Literary Month

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 7 days ago
The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) announced April as the celebration of the National Literary Month...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Women's Month: Get to know Isabel de Barreto, world's first female admiral who landed in the Philippines
8 days ago

Women's Month: Get to know Isabel de Barreto, world's first female admiral who landed in the Philippines

By Marane A. Plaza | 8 days ago
In celebration of the Women's Month, Instituto Cervantes de Manila is putting the spotlight on women who made history,...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
ABS-CBN Foundation, Grassroots by GStuff to hold pop-up for farmers, grassroot communities
10 days ago

ABS-CBN Foundation, Grassroots by GStuff to hold pop-up for farmers, grassroot communities

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 10 days ago
The pop-up event will be located at P1 Level North Side (near Marketplace) in Power Plant Mall.
Arts and Culture
fbtw
When neurologists are artists
11 days ago

When neurologists are artists

By Carlomar Arcangel Daoana | 11 days ago
During the initial months of the pandemic, when everything came to a grinding halt and we were told to shelter in our homes...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Passing on the art today
11 days ago

Passing on the art today

By Elaine Ongpin Herbosa | 11 days ago
Iam very proud of my ancestors — starting with Damian Domingo, the first recognized Filipino artist who established...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
WATCH: Bianca Gonzalez Intal shares free app teaching kids about Filipino culture
Exclusive
March 22, 2022 - 4:09pm

WATCH: Bianca Gonzalez Intal shares free app teaching kids about Filipino culture

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | March 22, 2022 - 4:09pm
For TV host Bianca Gonzales and her husband, cager JC Intal, visiting museums is a fun way to educate their daughters, Lucia...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with