'Girl in Red Coat' from 'Schindler's List' now helping Ukrainian refugees

Composite image of "The Girl in Red" from Schindler's List and an artist's render of the scene with Ukraine's colors

MANILA, Philippines — One of the most powerful scenes in the Oscar-winning film "Schindler's List" is that of a little girl wearing a red coat, the only appearance of color in the otherwise black-and-white movie.

Her second appearance in the film remains a harrowing reminder of the atrocities of fascism, the Nazi movement, and warfare, the latter of which can be seen right now in the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The girl, played by former Polish actress Oliwia Dabrowska, is now 32 years old and very much like the movie's protagonist Oskar Schindler (portrayed by Liam Neeson) is doing what she can to offer help by assisting civilians trying to flee the war.

Last month, Oliwia posted on Instagram an artist's render of her scene from "Schindler's List," but instead of wearing red she is draped in blue against yellow — the colors of Ukraine's flag.

"She always the symbol of hope. Let her be it again," she said in the caption.

Other posts show that Oliwia went to the border of Poland and Ukraine to help arriving refugees and asked for more assisstance, aid, and support on social media.

"Every ittle bit helps... I'm scared, but that only motivates me more to help refugees," she wrote.

Her latest update was announcing success to provide first aid kits to Ukrainian sodiers, setting up a program for donation, and active participation.

Oliwia was only three years old when she appeared in "Schindler's List," which is why director Steven Spielberg asked her not to watch the film until she was 18. She, however, saw it when she was 11. Though initially horrified and ashamed of her participation, she now recognizes the movie's importance and is proud to be part of the production.





