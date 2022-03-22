WATCH: Bianca Gonzalez Intal shares free app teaching kids about Filipino culture

MANILA, Philippines — It's important to start the young in appreciating their culture and history. For TV host Bianca Gonzales and her husband, cager JC Intal, visiting museums is a fun way to educate their daughters, Lucia and Carmen.

"I love going to museums. My husband as well. I like it because it's a different experience," Bianca shared in an exclusive interview for Philstar.com's "Slam Book" Lifestyle and Entertainment online show.

Her love for the antiquities has been extended to her firstborn Lucia, 5, who was able to go to a number of museums before the pandemic shut down most establishments. She cannot wait for the restrictions to be lifted so she could bring two-year-old Carmen to her first museum.

"Every day, they will have their toys, play, while school is a part of their life. A museum is an add-on to what we know. Ang dami din natin natututunan as adults," Bianca explained.

Bianca is thankful that this fun way to learning did not stop for her even during the pandemic. She has found a unique app that brings the museum to her home.

The Similac GainSchool Explorers is a free app that highlights Philippine tribes and culture. It currently has three mini-exhibits that feature the garb, headdresses, and musical instruments of Philippine tribes. It also has a section dedicated to environment.

Her kids can also create and record music. They also learn the history of the indigenous musical instrument that they have chosen to virtually play.

"I believe when we downloaded this app, ito 'yung time na una niyang (Lucia) na-realize or narinig yung iba't ibang tribe names, that there are indigenous musical instruments. Kids love hats and they love filters sa phone. Here, nakakatuwa kasi its a filter like no other kasi it has filters with different indigenous headdresses," Bianca shared.

The "Pinoy Big Brother" host is thankful for the app developers because the app is an ingenious way to introduce education through interactive features and games.

"Ito 'yung, I guess, introduction niya to different cultures in the Philippines and it's perfect kasi I would not have thought of showing her that on my own. It's such a great way to introduce that to our kids," Bianca said.

RELATED: Bianca Gonzalez-Intal gives tips on how to recover from COVID-19 as a family