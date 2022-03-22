^

Arts and Culture

WATCH: Bianca Gonzalez Intal shares free app teaching kids about Filipino culture

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 22, 2022 | 4:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — It's important to start the young in appreciating their culture and history. For TV host Bianca Gonzales and her husband, cager JC Intal, visiting museums is a fun way to educate their daughters, Lucia and Carmen. 

"I love going to museums. My husband as well. I like it because it's a different experience," Bianca shared in an exclusive interview for Philstar.com's "Slam Book" Lifestyle and Entertainment online show.

Her love for the antiquities has been extended to her firstborn Lucia, 5, who was able to go to a number of museums before the pandemic shut down most establishments. She cannot wait for the restrictions to be lifted so she could bring two-year-old Carmen to her first museum. 

"Every day, they will have their toys, play, while school is a part of their life. A museum is an add-on to what we know. Ang dami din natin natututunan as adults," Bianca explained. 

Bianca is thankful that this fun way to learning did not stop for her even during the pandemic. She has found a unique app that brings the museum to her home. 

The Similac GainSchool Explorers is a free app that highlights Philippine tribes and culture. It currently has three mini-exhibits that feature the garb, headdresses, and musical instruments of Philippine tribes. It also has a section dedicated to environment. 

Her kids can also create and record music. They also learn the history of the indigenous musical instrument that they have chosen to virtually play. 

"I believe when we downloaded this app, ito 'yung time na una niyang (Lucia) na-realize or narinig yung iba't ibang tribe names, that there are indigenous musical instruments. Kids love hats and they love filters sa phone. Here, nakakatuwa kasi its a filter like no other kasi it has filters with different indigenous headdresses," Bianca shared. 

The "Pinoy Big Brother" host is thankful for the app developers because the app is an ingenious way to introduce education through interactive features and games. 

"Ito 'yung, I guess, introduction niya to different cultures in the Philippines and it's perfect kasi I would not have thought of showing her that on  my own. It's such a great way to introduce that to our kids," Bianca said. 

RELATED: Bianca Gonzalez-Intal gives tips on how to recover from COVID-19 as a family

BIANCA GONZALES

CULTURE

SLAM BOOK
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
WATCH: Bianca Gonzalez Intal shares free app teaching kids about Filipino culture
Exclusive
30 minutes ago

WATCH: Bianca Gonzalez Intal shares free app teaching kids about Filipino culture

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 30 minutes ago
For TV host Bianca Gonzales and her husband, cager JC Intal, visiting museums is a fun way to educate their daughters, Lucia...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Marilyn Monroe Warhol art tipped to become most expensive 20th century artwork
4 hours ago

Marilyn Monroe Warhol art tipped to become most expensive 20th century artwork

By Peter Hutchison,Peter Hutchison | 4 hours ago
The auction house said it expects Warhol's 1964 "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" to become the most expensive...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Tanzania Maasai torn over possible eviction from Ngorongoro reserve
23 hours ago

Tanzania Maasai torn over possible eviction from Ngorongoro reserve

23 hours ago
For over a century, Tanzania's Maasai pastoralists have shared the famed Ngorongoro conservation...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Ruggero Barbieri, music director beloved by Filipinos, passes away
1 day ago

Ruggero Barbieri, music director beloved by Filipinos, passes away

By Glenn Gale | 1 day ago
The former Italian born music director of the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra Maestro Ruggero Barbieri has passed away aged...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Unbroken: Raymond Lauchengco teaches modern Kintsugi art
Exclusive
3 days ago

Unbroken: Raymond Lauchengco teaches modern Kintsugi art

By Michelline Espiritu Suarez,Michelline Espiritu Suarez,Michelline Espiritu Suarez | 3 days ago
Raymond’s next Unbroken class is on March 26.
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Art sales hit all-time high in 2021
7 days ago

Art sales hit all-time high in 2021

7 days ago
Art auctions saw a record year in 2021 with $17.1 billion (15.6 billion euros) in sales as the market...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with