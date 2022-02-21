



















































 
























Arts and Culture


'The M': Metropolitan Museum to rebrand, relocate in BGC's art strip




Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
February 21, 2022 | 11:54am
 





To be housed in a 3,000-square-meter space with three levels and designed by Brooklyn-based Filipino architect Carlos Arnaiz, the museum hopes to rediscover the innate creative spirit in each and every art aficionado. The M will feature, initially, the works of our National Artists and cultural icons like Ang Kiukok and Arturo Luz, among many others.
MANILA, Philippines — Metropolitan Museum of Manila is being rebranded as "The M," with its move from its former Roxas Boulevard site, the art repository is slated to move to Bonifacio Global City's (BGC) swanky art strip in the first quarter of 2022.


When moviegoers hear the name "M," they might think of MI6 superior to James Bond's character in Ian Fleming's novel and spy-thriller movie. But in the Philippine art scene, the "The M" refers to the rebranded Metropolitan Museum of Manila.


Celebrating its 46th year anniversary, The M will reopen with an expanded online presence. Its benefactor, the Leon Gallery, will auction important artworks in preparation for its relocation to its new address.


The M opened in 1976 and displayed notable works from the Brooklyn Museum of New York. As it turns a new leaf in its colorful history, it continues to espouse its multidisciplinary and multicultural programming of contemporary art by both Filipino and internationally-renowned visual artists. 'Art for All' is its transformative and inclusive mission-vision and philosophy.


 




 


To be housed in a 3,000-square-meter space with three levels and designed by Brooklyn-based Filipino architect Carlos Arnaiz, the museum hopes to rediscover the innate creative spirit in each and every art aficionado. The M will feature, initially, the works of our National Artists and cultural icons like Ang Kiukok and Arturo Luz, among many others.


As it widens a thriving art community in BGC, as well as attract new appreciative audiences, The M hopes to become the leading hub of contemporary forms of expression - encompassing the entire gamut of art forms from the past, today, and far into the future.


To further the reach of the visual medium, which many mistakenly perceive as an elitist pursuit, The M has partnered with the NCCA, SM Malls, as well as schools in organizing art appreciation events and instructional workshops for teachers and barangay officials. 


Just in time, because this month as per Presidential Proclamation No. 683 signed in 1991, February is the Philippines' National Arts Month. The continuing worldwide pandemic has necessitated the bringing of all art forms into the virtual space.


