In photos: Chinese New Year 2022 in Hong Kong

MANILA, Philippines — The auspicious "Year of the Water Tiger" is finally officially upon us as we welcome a new lunar year, or the Chinese New Year!

Tiger is often associated with vitality and strength, so experts believe the new lunar year will bring about new changes, and encourage people to overcome all challenges and difficulties.

The celebration of Chinese New Year is a very important time for many Asian countries. Similar to how Filipinos celebrate Christmas, the festivities leading up to Chinese New Year are extravagant and enjoyed by all members of the family.

So what are these traditional Chinese rituals and activities during new year? The Hong Kong Tourism Board shared what Hong Kongers usually do to celebrate the Chinese New Year:

Prayers at The Temple

HKTB/Released Wong Tai Sin Temple

To kick off the activities during the Chinese New Year festival, many visit the temples to pray for blessings and good luck. To start the year with good fortune, Hong Kongers like to go to pray at Wong Tai Sin Temple, or Dai Sian, the busiest temple in Hong Kong.

The devotees also come to pray for health blessings from the Taoist deity Huang Daxian. People would also come to pray for various other things, but most commonly good fortune from Tai Sui, the Guardian God of the Year.

This year, the temple is hosting a special online event where visitors can pray and send their wishes through their site.

The platform was created to accommodate foreign tourists and those who are unable to come visit in person. Those who wish to send in their prayers can fill-up the form which will then be collected and included in the regular Taoist rituals held at the temple.

Festive food

HKTB/Released Mandarin Mochi Bun (top, left) and different kinds of Poon Choi

Another key features of the Chinese New Year celebration are the delectable, hearty meals served and enjoyed with the family. Traditional dishes made during the new year are believed to bring forth a number of blessings beyond their delicious tastes.

An example of this is Poon Choi, a special dish from Chinese restaurant Dong Lai Shun and The Royal Garden.

“Poon Choi”, is a popular auspicious food enjoyed during the Chinese New Year, which is believed to bring abundance and wealth in the New Year. This Cantonese dish is composed of a number of exquisite ingredients such as pork, beef, chicken, duck, abalone, shrimp, dried mushrooms, fishballs, squid, and vegetables.

The restaurant features four variations of poon choi dishes, prepared exclusively during the festive season.

The classic Mutton Poon Choi has four types of mutton along with 18 other ingredients.

For vegetarians, the Golden Vegetarian Poon Choi primarily contains carrots and tofu, along with 19 other premium vegetables that leave a delicious taste that is not too heavy on the stomach.

The Sichuan Spicy Seafood Poon Choi is served with their signature Dong Lai Shun hot sauce and is made with 18 kinds of seafood, perfect for those who love all things spicy.

The last dish is truly a Chinese New Year menu item: the Royal Garden Supreme Poon Choi, created by Chef Ho Wai-shing from 16 auspicious ingredients, including braised abalone, fish maw, whole scallop and more.

Auspicious lady bug

HKTB/Released Ladybug dessert set from Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel

During this time, many bakeries also change up their packaging to fit the season.

An example of such exclusive treats is that of award-winning chef Dominique Ansel. Packaging the sentiments of a prosperous and joyous new year alongside their delicious treats, the bakery presents the Joyous Spring Ladybird Gift Box Lucky dessert set, a limited Chinese New Year set for their patrons. It comes in a ladybug-shaped drawer box, a symbol of good luck in both western and eastern beliefs. When the ladybug's wings are spread out, one is met with specks of gold and lustrous black from the chocolate pieces contained within.

The second layer of the box contains Almond Milk Rice Pudding, which has a light yet firm texture, the perfect blend of traditional and modern desserts. To top it off, the set also includes Mandarin Mochi Buns – made with soft brioche bread stuffed with mochi and mandarin marmalade that will bring both deliciousness and good luck to the recipient during the Chinese New Year.

Roaring with the tiger

HKTB/Released A gift set that everyone would love to receive during this special time of the year, the gift box is designed to welcome the Year of the Tiger, inspired by children's tiger shoes.

The Peninsula Boutique also has its own Chinese New Year spin for its luxurious gift sets. A gift set that everyone would love to receive during this special time of the year, the gift box is designed to welcome the Year of the Tiger, inspired by children's tiger shoes. Inside are 10 smaller boxes, packed with delicious surprises that range from chocolates, candies, to Chinese tea, packed in a patterned openwork package that can be reused and hung as decorations.

The new year’s celebration can truly be felt all around, from the traditions that continue to this day, to the numerous treats and gifts shared with friends and family. Despite not being able to celebrate the new year in Hong Kong, there are surely a lot of other ways to celebrate and ring in the year of the tiger from our homes.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board hopes that Filipinos will have the opportunity to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Hong Kong soon. Follow news about Hong Kong tourism and catch features on favorite local spots at Discover Hong Kong.

