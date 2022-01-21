



















































 
























^


 











 















Arts and Culture


'Once in a lifetime experience': Apo Whang-Od asks young tattoo artist to ink her




Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
January 21, 2022 | 2:16pm
 





'Once in a lifetimeÂ experience': Apo Whang-Od asks young tattoo artist to ink her
Apo Whang-Od (right) getting inked by Diegz Madrona
Diegz Madrona via Instagram




MANILA, Philippines — Living legend and "mambabatok" Apo Whang-Od gave young tattoo artist Diegz Madrona the surprise of his life when Whang-Od herself had a "once in a lifetime" request to be inked by him with his "machine."


Madrona narrated in GMA News TV show "Brigada" that they were having their photos taken right after getting himself a tattoo by Whang-Od, when the last and oldest ethnic tattoo artist of Kalinga took notice of his tattoo machine, and had a peculiar request from him.


"Nag-picture-picture na po kami, tapos nakita 'yung machine ko, ang sabi ang ganda raw doon sa word po nila. Tapos baka puwede ko raw po siyang tatuan. Tapos sabi ko 'Sige po.' Tapos may dala raw po ba akong gamit? Sabi ko, 'Wala po eh pero puwede po 'yung ink niyo po na traditional'," Madrona said.


The young man was admittedly nervous. "Kinakabahan po ako nu'n. Hindi ko alam ang gagawin ko pero go na lang ako nang go kasi once in a lifetime talaga mangyayari 'yun eh kaya ginawa ko na po."


He further shared that his hands were actually shaking when he was giving Whang-Od her traditional tattoo.


"Sobrang pumapaling pero pilit kong nilalabanan 'yung pagpaling niya. Tapos nararamdaman din nila o nakikita ng mga nanonood sa amin, 'Uy sir nanginginig ka ah, pumapaling ah.' Ako, parang hindi ko pinapakinggan. Moment ko na ito, gagawin ko na ito kahit ano man ang mangyari. Halatang halata, sobra. 'Yung kaharap mo talagang respetado eh," Diegz narrated.


"Noong tinatatuan niya ako hindi ko naramdaman 'yung sakit kasi sobrang saya ko po eh," he added.


Madrona shared that the experience was truly special and something he would cherish for the rest of his life.


RELATED: Indigenous Peoples Month: Apo Whang-od, Nas Academy reconcile; contract declared 'null and void'


 
















 



ALL PINOY PRIDES
TATTOO

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
    • 















Latest














Latest









National Artist F. Sionil Jose to be buried in Libingan ng mga Bayani







4 days ago


National Artist F. Sionil Jose to be buried in Libingan ng mga Bayani



By Marane A. Plaza |
4 days ago 


National Artist for Literature F. Sionil Jose will be laid to rest tomorrow, January 18, at the Libingan ng mga Bay...








Arts and Culture
fbtw













Rebisco special cans feature works of famous, budding Pinoy artists




 Sponsored 






9 days ago


Rebisco special cans feature works of famous, budding Pinoy artists



9 days ago 


Rebisco’s Special Designer Tin Cans are hot collector items these days because not only are they filled with high-quality...








Arts and Culture
fbtw













Poet Maya Angelou becomes first Black woman to appear on US coin







9 days ago


Poet Maya Angelou becomes first Black woman to appear on US coin



9 days ago 


Poet and activist Maya Angelou has become the first Black woman to appear on the US quarter, in a new version of the coin...








Arts and Culture
fbtw













What's it like voicing Valorant's first-ever filipino agent?







11 days ago


What's it like voicing Valorant's first-ever filipino agent?



By Scott Garceau |
11 days ago 


During our online interview, Vanille Velasquez is standing inside her family’s walk-in closet in front of an impressive...








Arts and Culture
fbtw













A t&ecirc;te-&agrave;-t&ecirc;te with the masters







11 days ago


A tête-à-tête with the masters



By Angela Singian |
11 days ago 


In Phyliss Zaballero’s latest exhibit, “Conversations with My Masters,” a living artist speaks to the spirit...








Arts and Culture
fbtw













Breaking free of white noise




By Alfred A. Yuson |
January 10, 2022 - 12:00am 


The white noise generated by CNN even at low volume soothes me to sleep. Even as world news still manages to intrude into my consciousness when it’s of the breaking type, especially about sports.








11 days ago
Arts and Culture
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login

 
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with