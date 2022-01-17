



















































 
























Arts and Culture


National Artist F. Sionil Jose to be buried in Libingan ng mga Bayani




Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
January 17, 2022 | 12:55pm
 





National Artist F. Sionil Jose to be buried in Libingan ng mga Bayani
F. Sionil Jose (left) as seen in his popular The STAR column, 'Hindsight' (right).
CCP/Released; The STAR/File




MANILA, Philippines — National Artist for Literature F. Sionil Jose will be laid to rest tomorrow, January 18, at the Libingan ng mga Bayani. 


Before the inurnment, there will be a mass at 10 a.m., followed by the State Funeral. 


The National Artist passed away last January 6 while confined at the Makati Medical Center, waiting to undergo angioplasty. He was 97. 


Related: ‘Thank you brave heart’: F. Sionil Jose, National Artist for Literature and The STAR columnist, writes 30


The inurnment will be by invitation-only, in accordance with the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) protocols. Those who want to pay their last respects are encouraged to tune in to the live streaming via the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Facebook page. The necrological service and tribute at the CCP has been deferred upon the advice of the family.


One of the most revered and read Filipino writers, Jose was known for his novels and literary works espousing national sovereignty and social justice, such as his famous series the "Rosales" saga. 


Five of José's most known works have won the Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature: his short stories "The God Stealer" in 1959, "Waywaya" in 1979, "Arbol de Fuego" (Firetree) in 1980, his novel "Mass" in 1981, and his essay "A Scenario for Philippine Resistance" in 1979. 


He was bestowed the National Artist Award in 2001 for his outstanding contributions to Philippine literature.  


The founder of the Philippine chapter of PEN, he received various accolades such as the CCP Centennial Honors for the Arts in 1998, the Outstanding Fulbrighters Award for Literature in 1988, and the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Journalism, Literature, and Creative Communication Arts in 1980.


RELATED: 'Icon, greatest Filipino novelist': CCP, writers mourn National Artist F. Sionil Jose’s passing


 
















 



